Can technology reshape the Pentagon?





Shortly after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan on August 3, China launched military exercises around the island, claiming it as its own. These brusque reactions to Mr. Pelosis’ deliberate provocations are also rehearsals for the reunification of Taiwan with the mainland by force, and China has not ruled out the possibility. The complication for Taiwan and its Western backers, therefore, is that US simulations of conflict often give the Chinese the upper hand. A 2018 congressional report warned that the US could suffer a decisive military defeat against China in the battle for Taiwan.

Since then, China has gradually whittled down America’s military superiority, including technological superiority. Therefore, advancing that supremacy is a Department of Defense (DOD) priority. And it’ll get easier if America’s world-beating software developers work more closely with similarly formidable weapons makers, believes Michael Brown, head of the Defense Innovation Unit. Katherine Boyle of venture capital (VC) Andreessen Horowitz says America’s largest arms maker is short of top-notch programmers. Silicon Valley has them in spades, but it’s also long shown an aversion to battlefield technology.

Now, geopolitical strife, from China’s belligerence to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, are making the defense sector suddenly appear more moral in the eyes of technologists. increase. And tech giants and startups like Scrap are ripe to prey on Dodd’s $140 billion annual procurement budget, plus the small but cumulatively important kitties of America’s allies. I believe that

Giants from Amazon to Microsoft are pitching deals with the Pentagon. VC funding for US aerospace and defense startups has tripled since 2019 to $10 billion (see chart). In the first half of 2022, these companies raised $4 billion, down slightly from the second half of 2021, but not as much as startups overall. On Aug. 8, Palantir, a publicly traded data analytics firm that works with military and intelligence agencies, reported second-quarter earnings of $473 million, up 26% year-over-year. did.

In other words, the period of estrangement between America’s technological crucible and the Pentagon may be coming to an end. A new bonhomie may reshape America’s powerful military-industrial complex.

dod played a major role in seeding Silicon Valley’s early technologies, from radar to semiconductors. Lockheed once manufactured missiles in Sunnyvale, a city sandwiched between Mountain View (now home to his Google and its parent company Alphabet) and Cupertino (Apples). The Vietnam War changed all that. Anti-war sentiment permeated Stanford’s auditoriums, faculty lounges, and garages near startup founders at the time. Protests over the conflict prompted the university to ban classified research and military recruitment on its Palo Alto campus. In 2018, protests by thousands of his Google employees successfully stopped employers from bidding on Pentagon cloud computing contracts for him. The guidelines of the search giant’s artificial intelligence (AI) project explicitly exclude weapons-related work.

Silicon Valley Forge

Two forces are now pushing Palo Alto and the rest of the valley closer to the Pentagon. The first is rising geopolitical risk. Even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reminded the West of the potential for a major war, growing fears were pushing countries’ defense budgets up. Globally, these will cross $2 trillion for the first time in 2021. Citigroup, a bank, believes 2% of GDP would be the de facto lower bound for the alliance, from a defense spending target largely ignored among NATO members. That would greatly expand the globally addressable market for American technology companies to dabble in defense. Christian Brose, strategy chief for Anduril, which manufactures anti-drone and other defense systems, says his company will look to American allies to fuel growth. Since the start of the Ukrainian war, several European ministries of defense have shown interest in his Palantir data analysis.

The second force is the technology that will reshape warfare in the 21st century. Computing, and AI in particular, is finding its way into weapons and the command and control systems that interconnect them. Therefore, the Department of Defense is looking beyond its usual contractors to places like Silicon Valley, where defense giants such as Raytheon and Lockheed Martin are known for their business. This is a big reason why Ash Carter, who served as secretary of defense under Barack Obama, created his Defense Innovation Unit in 2015. Less of the technology that the Pentagon needs is being developed internally, Brown explains, and many of the technology is being commercialized and dual-purpose.

Rather than buying isolated platform aircraft, tanks and other advanced systems, we want to build networks of cheaper combat units. Last year Israel demonstrated how this works by deploying a swarm of connected drones to Gaza. The Department of Defense hopes to do the same through its Joint All-Domain Command and Control (jadc2) system, which enables real-time data sharing between sensors and combat units. This has changed the way the Pentagon views technology, said Raj Shah, director of his military-focused VC firm, Shield Capital. Palantir’s Seth Robinson believes the future of combat is software-first.

This is good news for software peddlers. Big tech is already equipping military and law enforcement agencies with cloud storage, databases, app support, management tools, logistics, and more. We are now approaching the battlefield. Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft and Oracle will split his $9 billion five-year contract to operate the Pentagon’s joint combat cloud function (jwcc).

Last year, Microsoft signed a $22 billion U.S. Army contract to supply HoloLens augmented reality headsets to simulate combat for up to 10 years of training. The software giant is also helping develop the Air Force’s combat management system, which aims to integrate data sources from different parts of the battlefield. In June, Alphabet launched a new unit, the Google Public Sector. Google’s head of cloud, Thomas Kurian, has stepped away from the company’s previous Pentagon-shy stance and said he wouldn’t work on a program like jwcc just to do back-office operations. claimed.

Small businesses are also seizing opportunities. In January, Anduril signed a contract to build an anti-drone defense worth $1 billion over his ten years. The following month, another startup, Skydio, won one of his deals to sell his $100 million worth of drones to the U.S. Army. Palantir is one of several technology companies under contract to embody jadc2’s vision. Software company c3.ai, which went public in 2020, was named Raytheon’s biggest prime in July to develop AI for long-range precision targeting systems. Steve Walker, chief technology officer of Raytheons’ main rival Lockheed Martin, said his company would also like to work with such a company.

An engineer’s conquest in battle is never guaranteed. The tech giant who has sortied into defense before has a mixed record. In 2015, he appeared to be getting little out of Apple’s massive dod program to develop combat-ready wearables. The jwcc project has been revived after an earlier version called jedi was canceled amid a lawsuit from Amazon that lost his contract with Microsoft. His HoloLens award from Microsoft has been plagued with delays and criticized as wasteful. Despite solid revenue growth, Palantir reported another loss last quarter, disappointing investors who had hoped the 18-year-old company would finally turn a profit. Its stock price fell by more than 10%.

Among startups, Anduril and Skydio continue to be the exceptions for smaller companies winning big deals. Boyle said most startups are waiting to see if they get a major contract. A portion of his $1 trillion America has spent on defense procurement since 2016 has gone to unconventional defense contractors. As that share rises, the prime minister (and his army of lobbyists), who hold much of the power in Washington, may be less welcoming of newcomers.

Such obstacles may still be overcome. Because it looks like it’s going to benefit the Pentagon as well as the disruptors of technology. At the end of 2020, America finally defeated China in one of the Pentagon’s war games. It was the deployment of clever software-enabled systems like jadc2.

