SiFive Leads the Way for RISC-V Innovation





The company appears to be well positioned to compete with existing CPUs with high-performance RISC-V CPUs and vector extensions to the open ISA architecture.

The RISC-V CPU Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) has emerged as a serious challenger to current CPUs based on proprietary architectures, creating new opportunities for both chip designers and investors. RISC-V first gained traction in the low-end embedded market, where the open ISA model allowed for more cost-effective designs, but RISC-V, in particular with vector enhancements, has improved performance and power efficiency. It receives more wind with its sails. Behind the RISC-V buzz is SiFive, making many innovations in open source CPU architecture accessible and compelling.

In addition to open source and computational efficiency, RISC-V now offers well-designed and highly efficient vector processing extensions. This can provide significant speedups for applications that need to manipulate large data sets in parallel. We have published a research paper that delves deeper into the benefits that vector extensions offer. This note describes the role and direction of the company.

Benefits of RISC-V and the role of SiFives

SiFive, a Silicon Valley start-up, plays an industry leadership and commercial IP innovation role in the RISC-V movement, providing pre-tested intellectual property (IP) and access to chip developers who incorporate RISC-V into their products. We provide support.

RISC-V foreshadows providing an alternative to proprietary processor cores in a user-friendly licensing and development environment. The native performance of modern SiFive RISC-V implementations is rapidly closing the gap, but with lower power consumption, smaller die area, and no lock-in to closed architectures. SiFive further enhances its portfolio with vector processing extensions that clearly distinguish ISA from other architectures.

By providing the RISC-V development community with validated IP and support, as well as open and proprietary extensions, SiFive is essentially RISC-V’s best-known and most mature commercial management. is a person. This open-standards approach and trusted IP has led SiFive to win over 300 designs in over 100 of his companies, including 8 of the top 10 semiconductor companies. . The addition of vector processing is expected to accelerate this trend.

SiFive’s Strategy and Product Portfolio

In September 2020, SiFive announced that it had hired CEO Patrick Little as its new president, CEO and chairman. Having led the company’s successful foray into the automotive sector, Little from Qualcomm has bolstered the company’s business model around IP development and licensing, bringing SiFives OpenFive SoC design business to AlphaWave. Sold for $210 million. The company has since raised his $175 million in Series F funding round, with a post-money valuation of his $2.5 billion. The latest round brings SiFive’s total venture capital beyond his $350 million and was led by global investment firm Coatue Management LLC. Existing investors Intel Capital, Sutter Hill, and several others participated in this latest round.

SiFive already has a broad portfolio of RISC-V processors.

SiFive

In the heterogeneous environment of today’s domain-specific processors, parallel processing of large data sets is an important adjunct to scalar processing. Accelerators such as GPUs and ASICs improve performance but come at a significant cost, generally requiring a connection to the CPU in addition to the cost of transferring data between the CPU and the accelerator. Also, each accelerator requires its own programming model. In RISC-V, general vector processing on CPU cores offers an alternative approach.

Since the Cray 1 supercomputer in 1975, vector processing, in which instructions manipulate data across large numerical data sets, has been the cornerstone of high-performance computing. Scalar operations for parallelizing computations for a single instruction stream on large datasets. SiFive helped establish RVV as part of the RISC-V standard and now extends the concept to his two dimensions.

SiFive extensions to RISC-V vector capabilities dramatically improve performance and… [+] efficiency.

SiFive

Figure 2: SiFive extensions to RISC-V vector functions significantly improve performance and efficiency.

SiFive Intelligence Extensions add new operations such as matmuls for INT8, BF16 transforms, and math operations, allowing vector instructions to manipulate a wide range of AI/ML data types including BFLOAT16. SiFive Intelligence Extensions also add TensorFlow Lite support for machine learning models, reducing the cost of porting AI models to SiFive-based designs.

VCIX Represents SiFive’s Strategic Opportunity

In an increasingly heterogeneous world, there is a huge opportunity to help SoC and system-on-package (SoP) designers build tightly integrated solutions. SiFive Vector Coprocessor Interface Extension (VCIX) is a direct interface between X280 and custom accelerators, allowing parallel instruction execution on accelerators directly from a scalar pipeline. Custom instructions are executed from standard software flows using the vector pipeline and have access to the full vector register set.

SiFive Processor Portfolio

The SiFive product portfolio is divided into three distinct product lines: 32/64-bit Essential products (2, 6, and 7 series) and SiFive Performance series (P200 and P500/P600) for embedded control/Linux applications. It has been constructed. family) deliver high efficiency and high performance, while the SiFive Intelligence series (X200 family) addresses parallelizable workloads such as machine learning at the edge and data center.

To take advantage of vector processing, SiFive has incorporated its vector capabilities into both the Performance P270 and Intelligence X280 processors.

The portfolio includes Essential, Performance and Intelligence processors.

SiFive Early Adopters for SiFive X280

SiFive X280 has already been adopted by several notable companies, including Tier 1 semiconductor companies and US federal agencies for strategic initiatives in the aerospace and defense sector. Another customer chose her X280 for mobile device and data center AI product projects. Similarly, a US company that provides an autonomous driving platform has chosen the X280 for its next-generation SoC. Of these opportunities, the last two have the potential to generate significant volume, with the first opportunity opening more doors for the government sector.

On the startup front, we have already seen many SoC developers publicly announcing their adoption of SiFive, including Tenstorrent and Kinara (formerly known as DeepVision). Many companies have developed his SoCs for AI acceleration, leveraging the X280’s vector processing and complementing it with custom AI blocks. Tenstorrent says they have a big following and a solid core.

SiFive Development Tool Suite

For AI applications, SiFive supports ready-to-use software and processor hardware solutions with TensorFlow Lite running on Linux OS for object retention, image classification, segmentation, text and speech domains. Run the NN model. Existing models can run with little porting effort using a wide range of optimized NN operators in both 32-bit Float precision and Quantized 8-bit precision.

Applications that can benefit from vector processing

Our view is that parallel processing is moving from a few tools to the norm in many applications, especially as AI and machine learning become more prevalent. And as the revenue provided by Moore’s Law continues to dwindle, application developers still need more performance, and vector processing, especially on RISC-V, needs higher levels of performance and more It can provide a path to both superior power efficiency. We see opportunities for his RISC-V vector processing in multiple application domains, including smart homes, carriers, mobile devices, self-driving cars, industrial automation, robotic control, and healthcare. The RVV’s simplicity, elegance, and increased performance are strong selling points.

The X280 processor supports a wide range of use cases.

SiFive

Figure 5: X280 processors support a wide range of use cases.

Conclusion

We are impressed with the progress RISC-V and SiFive have made in the last few years. The positioning of the new product line makes a lot of sense. Processors are getting more powerful, software stacks are getting better, vector extensions are impressive. Both his RVV, which is open source, and his AI extensions that the company has incorporated into his Intelligence Series X280. The CPU is relatively high performance with good scalability and power efficiency due to the simplicity derived from efficient RISC-V ISA and clever extensions. SiFive recently announced their intention to release even higher performance P600 series class Out-of-Order cores with RISC-V vector computation in the near future.

Finally, the commitment and leverage of the open source community is perhaps the most important value that RISC-V and SiFives can offer as an alternative to Arm, especially for designers looking to build SoC solutions for domain-specific architectures. It is important.

