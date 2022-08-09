



The Google Store in the US is running a notable trade-in campaign for the Pixel 6a. This significantly increases the trade-in value of older Pixels, as well as iPhones and Samsung devices.

Update 8/8: Google has significantly increased the trade-in price for the Pixel 6a until Saturday, September 24th. The difference is that there is no free Pixel Buds A-Series offer and it comes right after the $50 Google Store. End of credit.

This applies to all 6a models sold at store.google.com including Unlocked, Google Fi, Verizon, AT&T.

As before, the chart below assumes the Pixel is powered on, has no cracks, and has a working screen. To see just how much Google raised the trade-in price of his Pixel 6a, which is basically $149, here are the credits you get when you buy a Pixel 6.

Trade-in Storage Pixel 6a Pixel 6 Pixel 3 64GB $85 $32 128GB $100 $47 Pixel 3 XL 64GB $100 $64 128GB $110 $74 Pixel 3a 64GB $300 $47 Pixel 3a XL 64GB $300 $68 Pixel 4 64GB $290 $111 128GB $300 GB 92 GB 92 GB 02 $1204 $152 Pixel 4a 128GB $300 $84 Pixel 4a 5G 128GB $300 $84 Pixel 5 128GB $300 $347 Pixel 5a 128GB $300 $200

Update July 26: Boosted trade-in expires on the Wednesday before the Pixel 6a hits retailers (July 27, 2022 at 11:59 PM PT). Until then, you can get the Pixel Buds A-Series for free with 6a pre-orders. Depending on where you live, Friday delivery (within the US) is possible even if you order today.

Original July 21: Buying a Pixel 6a in the US Google Store significantly increased the trade-in value, up to $300, provided the Google device is in the best possible condition.

The Pixel 3a and 3a XL are the oldest phones eligible for the $300 trade-in credit. Others include the Pixel 4, 4 XL, 4a, 4a 5G, 5 and even his 5a from last year. (For comparison, the Pixel 3 XL tops out at $110.)

This boosted trade-in ends Wednesday, July 27th at 11:59pm PT, or just before the Pixel 6a hits retailers. Don’t forget, the Pixel Buds A-Series are also available for pre-order. This is worth the additional $99. Please review our Terms of Service:

Trade-in prices vary depending on the condition, year of manufacture and configuration of the qualifying device and are subject to change upon inspection. Credit card refunds are only available on the card used to purchase your Pixel phone. Phone trade-in credits are issued as a refund to the credit card used to purchase the phone from the Google Store, or in the form of store credit if the phone has already been returned. Refunds are based on receipt of a phone matching the description provided at the time of quote (paid later) and will be made to the payment method used for the order. Phones sent for trade-in must be picked up within 30 days of initiating the trade-in process.

As we pointed out in our review this morning, the Pixel 6a is a great upgrade for current Pixel 3a and 3a XL owners who no longer receive updates.

In terms of size, the Pixel 6a is about the same size as the standard Pixel 3a, just with smaller bezels. It also adds an ultra-wide-angle camera, a much better display, and most importantly a major chip upgrade which is Google Tensor. is a big upgrade.

You also get 50% more RAM, double the storage at 128GB, 5G, a hole-punch screen, a larger battery (4,410 vs. 3,000 mAh), and IP67 water resistance.

Let us know in the comments below if you’d like to take advantage of this Pixel 6a trade-in.

