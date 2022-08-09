Google Stadia Adds Interesting New Live Streaming Features





Google Stadia has had a great time over the past few weeks with lots of games being launched. But today the focus has shifted a bit from games to the people who play them. In addition to improving the existing live streaming feature, Google has announced a new feature called Party Stream for Stadia.

New features will begin rolling out immediately and will be available to all users within a week. Here’s what you can expect.

Improved live streaming directly from Stadia

Starting with the latter, Stadia has always made it very easy for players to stream their gameplay. With just a few taps or clicks, you can use your microphone to push your content to YouTube. As well as highlighting recent improvements like 4K and HDR streaming, Google is now introducing the ability to switch between games and devices without having to end and restart the stream.

It’s common to switch on-the-fly with third-party software like OBS, but that wasn’t possible before due to the way Stadia works. This new feature allows players to exit the game without ending the stream and switch to a new or brand new device. For example, you can start streaming Destiny 2 from your PC, finish the game, and then play Far Cry 6 on your Android tablet. All without terminating the stream.

After exiting one game and starting another from a supported device, you will be prompted to “Resume Live Stream”. It’s a small thing, but it makes a big difference in quality of life for content creators who stream directly to YouTube. The new feature will be rolling out in stages, but should be available to all Stadia players within a week of her.

Party Stream means your friends can always watch you play

A brand new feature coming to Google Stadia is the Party Stream. This sounds exactly like streaming gameplay inside a Stadia party. It’s a more intimate way to share your gameplay as you share it with up to 9 buddies instead of broadcasting to Goliath on YouTube.

Each party stream can support up to 10 players. And this can be a mixture of broadcasting and viewing. You can have 1 person playing and he has 9 watching, 5 players and her 5 viewers switching, or any combination that adds up to 10.

Enjoy existing Stadia party chat features such as voice and emoji reactions while enjoying the party stream. If you’re broadcasting, a popup will appear on your screen to notify you when one of your friend’s girlfriends starts watching or posts a message or reaction.

Party Stream is another example of what the cloud can offer. This is a feature that is not currently available on other platforms. Neither the player nor the viewer has any noticeable overhead, just like streaming directly to YouTube. And it certainly makes game night a little more interactive.

The Party Stream begins rolling out today and will be available to all Stadia players in the next 48 hours. Initially, it’s only available on desktop and mobile web on Android, but if all goes well, it could be expanded in the not too distant future. Just in time for a Saints Row playthrough.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.xda-developers.com/google-stadia-party-stream/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos