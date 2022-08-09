



Backers of a major bipartisan antitrust bill have been months away from securing a Senate vote and potentially passing the first major piece of technology competition legislation to be submitted to the Senate since the dawn of the internet. I have also tried

The Wall Street Journal now reports that the bill remains unresolved because Congress does not schedule a vote before recess. This could mean big tech companies win through intense lobbying and criticism, preventing the bill from passing a vote in the Senate. In just one week this summer, a trade group reportedly spent $22 million on advertising against the bill.

The bill is controversial because it targets big companies like Amazon, Alphabet, Meta and Apple. This can discourage self-first business practices such as promoting their products over others or forcing small businesses to buy advertising space to compete. Critics like Google say the law could threaten everything from online service quality to national security, but the bill’s co-sponsor, Rep. Proponents say much of the criticism boils down to lies from big business. technology.

Cicilline, Amazon, Apple, Google and Meta did not immediately respond to Ars’ request for comment. The tech companies either declined to comment or did not respond to the WSJ’s request for comment.

Sponsors continue to battle any misinformation about Hill, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) said supporters are working aggressively to secure the Senate vote. Cicilline said Big Tech hasn’t won yet. Both chambers maintain very strong bipartisan support, with both houses voting in favor, Sicilin said. Just put it on your calendar.

Among the bill’s opponents influencing Congress to delay the vote is the Computer & Communications Industry Association, which represents technology companies such as Amazon, Alphabet and Meta. CCIA President Matt Schruers told Ars that his team regularly talks with staff and members of Congress. He said the bill is not yet ready and has reservations about supporting the bill in a parliamentary vote as more members understand its details and the problems it poses for privacy, security and the economy. said.

The Center for American Progress, an independent, bipartisan policy agency, declined to comment, but previously conducted a lengthy analysis of both sides of the debate. First, it could potentially limit the ability of big tech companies to moderate their content without allegations of discrimination. The idea is that companies are so afraid of being sued that they allow offensive content to circulate on their platforms.

Wired called the debate weak, but the bill’s sponsors have continually engaged critics and tried to amend the bill to acknowledge legitimate concerns, but have stalled at entertaining the debate. We reported that a moderation amendment is being considered, but if sponsors oppose the content moderation portion of the bill, they risk losing Republican votes. These votes are essential to passing the law, relying on the bill’s explicit protection against the moderation of discriminatory content, a popular conservative rallying point today.

For now, supporters of the antitrust bill are optimistic. They can only hope that Schumer will stick to his reported plan to vote for America’s Innovation and Choice Online Act when Congress reconvenes this fall. We also planned to have a vote in early summer, but it didn’t happen. If he doesn’t schedule a vote again, the midterm elections could transfer control of Congress to Republicans and bankrupt the bill.

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), a co-sponsor of another bill, said any further delay in regulating Big Tech would hurt the economy and customers. The Justice and Commerce Departments and the Biden administration have expressed support for the bill. I am confident that the bipartisan support we now enjoy will keep us from being crushed.

If passed, the law will be enacted immediately, with enforcement guidelines from the DOJ and the Federal Trade Commission within a year. After that, the maximum penalty expected to be paid by a big tech company is 15% of total US revenue for the duration of the breach. Legal experts say the law is unlikely to lead to litigation. If this law is passed, it would effectively mean the end of America for Big His Tech to regulate itself or transfer regulatory authority to his EU.

Big tech companies want to protect the status quo so that whether you’re a small business person or a consumer, you can expand your influence over our decisions. If so, a Senate vote is required, and that Senate vote must occur immediately.

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) told Ars she believes the bill is still on track. In the past, Klobuchar said, we’ve set common-sense rules for big tech platforms: “With over $100 million spent on advertising and thousands of lobbyists and lawyers opposing the bill, we’re not going to do it.” Nonetheless, we still have broad support.. I have had constructive discussions with Sen. We expect you to vote on the bill.

Senators Schumer and Grassley did not immediately respond to Ars’ request for comment.

