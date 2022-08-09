Google is suing Sonos over smart speakers in ongoing battle





Google has been embroiled in a patent war with Sonos for the past two years. Photo: Alastair Grant (AP)

Google has fired back at Sonos Inc., filing two lawsuits against the audio product company, alleging that its voice control technology infringes a number of Google patents.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court in California, alleges Sonos has infringed seven Google patents related to its smart assistant technology. The two companies have been embroiled in a patent war for more than two years when he first sued Google in January 2020 for Sonos stealing smart from his speaker technology. The U.S. International Trade Commission has ruled that Google infringes on five of his Sonos patents.

Rather than compete on the basis of innovation and product quality, Sonos decided to compete in court and launched an aggressive and misleading campaign against our products at the expense of our mutual customers. , Google spokesperson Jos Castaeda told Gizmodo. email. Their actions do nothing but defend our technology and challenge Sonos’ apparent and continued infringement of our patents.

In the lawsuit, Google alleges that Sonos has infringed patents related to enabling voice assistant technology and improving the efficiency, reliability and durability of voice-controlled and battery-powered devices, according to Reuters. I’m here.

Google and Sonos first partnered to integrate Google Play into the Sonos platform, but things quickly changed when Sonos claimed Google copied its connected home speaker technology to create the Google Home and other devices. turned left on A January ruling found that Google had infringed Sonos’ intellectual property and forced Google to adjust some features of its products. However, Google claims that Sonos needed Google company resources to integrate its voice assistant with the speaker.

It’s not clear if these two former allies will continue to trade claims in court, but hopefully they can order the Google Assistant to stop it.

