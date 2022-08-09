The Virginia Tech Chiller Plant Phase II will save millions of dollars in energy costs once construction is complete. VTx





The finished product is rarely seen, but most of the university community certainly feels it. Chiller Plant Phase II improved the air conditioning systems of many buildings on campus. A chilled water network supplies chilled water to air conditioning units in buildings throughout the campus to provide air conditioning. After passing through these air treatment units, the warmed water is recirculated throughout the campus, returned to the chiller plant where it is re-cooled, and recirculated back into the building.

As part of the project, buildings originally constructed with independent chillers were connected to cold water loops and these independent chillers were shut down, saving operating and maintenance costs.

Nearly 40% of the air-conditioned buildings on the Blacksburg campus are now part of the same continuous loop fed by two cooling plants, providing redundancy.

The Chiller Plant Phase II project has significantly improved the chilled water infrastructure at Virginia Tech’s Blacksburg campus, said Dwin Taylor, Vice President of Capital Construction. Chilled water plant interconnection greatly reduces, if not eliminates, future maintenance events that require complete shutdown of the chilled water network.

Cold water infrastructure projects are another example of how Virginia Tech is working to meet the goals of its climate action commitments. The new loop will help reduce the building’s energy consumption and help realize the university’s goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

“When buildings with different purposes are connected to the same loop, we can provide the same cooling to all buildings, reducing total energy consumption,” said Paul Ely, associate director of Capital Construction. increase. This means that if one doesn’t need the lowest level of air conditioning, that energy can be directed to cooling the other.

Since the Chiller Plant Phase II project started in 2019, electricity consumption for cold water generation in fiscal year 2022 has decreased by 54% compared to the average annual consumption for the five years prior to construction, with a cumulative 19.6 million kWh Reduced. This equates to approximately $1.8 million in energy cost avoidance.

The environmental impact avoidance from the nearing completion of Chiller Plant Phase II is substantial. The average gas-powered passenger car has saved him 8,479 tons of carbon dioxide emissions or 21,046,244 miles driven since construction began, according to campus energy manager Steve Durphy. The Energy Management Office operates and monitors chilled water system performance to maintain a sustainable, efficient and effective energy supply to campus customers.

The Southwest Chiller Plant, completed in 2013, is LEED Silver certified. It was designed with expandability to meet future demands of new buildings. The western exterior wall of the Southwest Chiller Plant can be easily removed or extended and has a green wall of live ivy-like plants that help it visually blend into its environment.

