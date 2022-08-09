Google Photos Almost Deleted All Photos On My Phone — Here’s How I Stopped It





Google Photos[バックアップをオンにする]Have you ever accidentally clicked a button? And now your Google Drive is overwhelmed trying to upload thousands of photos to the cloud, filling up the limited space in your account almost instantly. And now, every time you use the Google app, it fills up so much that subscription services are being sold to give you more storage space.

Turn off backups immediately, but the damage is already done. Those images are on the cloud and use that space. If you’re still on the Google Drive free tier, it won’t take long for your 15 GB to run out. Need a solution?

Well you came to the right place. Cleaning up that storage space is, well, as easy as cleaning up! Just delete those photos from the cloud and everything is back to normal. The exception is…that’s not how it works. Attempting to delete photos from the cloud will overwrite the local storage of the device connected to your Google account and force them to be deleted as well.

This is exactly what happened to me and I’m pretty bitter. All my photos were successfully uploaded to the cloud, but I was being asked to sign up for Google One, the company’s cloud storage service. Before I realized the complexity of Google’s terrible backup system, I decided to go through my photos stored in the cloud and delete them all to free up space.

These are important photos, mostly taken by my friends and I while on vacation. They had sentimental value, but of course Google didn’t care. I just want to sell my product. When I checked his local storage at a later date, those photos were completely missing. Out of nowhere, I inadvertently deleted something important to me and never thought it would disappear completely.

Thankfully, I was able to move them to the Trash and look for them before they were completely lost. A lot would have been lost forever due to the incredibly ridiculous system that makes it difficult to delete photos from the cloud without having to. But my frustration doesn’t end there.

I still ran out of storage space and was plagued with the problem of not being able to delete photos from the cloud without completely disappearing. Either deal with the drive being permanently full, or splurge on cash every month to the sole ruler, Google.

Part of me was ready to pay for it. Losing most of my photos wasn’t worth my stubborn hatred of Google, but I decided it wasn’t worth it. Refusing to give in to predatory schemes to sign up for subscription services, he set to work and found a way to destroy cloud photos without losing anything of his local storage.

How to prevent Google Photos from deleting locally stored photos

The key to securing your phone’s local storage is to disable Google Photos’ ability to modify local files. After all, Google Photos is just a way to organize and display your photos. They are not actually stored in the app itself. Even on Google phones. That means you’ll need another device to log into your Google account, so you can delete photos while blocking the search engine giant’s permissions.

1. Go to your phone’s settings. 2. Select an app.

3. Find and click the list of photos. If you’re using a Google phone, open the Photos app, tap[設定]You can go back to and view it as a recently opened app.4.[権限]Choose.

Five.[ファイルとメディア]Choose. Select Disallow.

7. Open the Photos app to make sure you did it right. You will be asked if you want to give Photos permission to modify the file.[いいえ]Choose. When I try to open it again, it says “Please allow Google Photos to access your photos to continue”.

How to Delete Google Photos on Cloud without Deleting on Phone

If you followed the previous section correctly, Google Photos does not have permission to modify your phone’s local storage. No access to media, files or photos. In other words, if you start deleting photos uploaded to the cloud, they will not be deleted from your phone.

1. Sign in to your Google account on another device. We recommend using a computer to make this process easier. Open a new tab in Google Chrome and click the 9 circles next to your profile picture in the top right.

3. Scroll down to[写真]Choose. Now that you’re in the Photos app, you can delete whatever you want. You can select many photos at once by holding down the Shift key while selecting photos. 5. Once you are done freeing up space, you can go back to your phone and allow photos to access your local storage again. Check the previous section if you don’t remember how to do this.However, in step 6[許可]Choose.

A quick warning: If you’ve downloaded the Google Drive application to your computer and you’ve allowed Google Photos to back up your photos to that device, make sure the photos you’re deleting didn’t come from your device. is needed. computer.

And it’s as easy as that! If you’re worried that you’ve made a mistake somewhere, you can check your phone’s Photos app to see if the deleted photos are still there. If they are no longer there for some reason, move them to the Trash to restore them. Photos stay in the Trash for 60 days before being permanently deleted, giving you plenty of buffer time before they’re lost forever.

