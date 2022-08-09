Five Houston Energy Technology Companies Named to Rice Accelerator





The Rice Alliance for Technology and Entrepreneurship has announced that 17 companies have joined its second accelerator, but for some the program didn’t have to be much of an adventure.

The Rice Alliance Clean Energy Accelerator has nominated early to mid-stage startups to participate in its second annual class.

CLS Wind develops a unique system to lift any size wind turbine component to any height using a small capacity crane. It is an efficient, safe and economical solution to the shortage of large capacity cranes and vessels available. Emission Critical develops carbon accounting and management software as a service to help companies solve their end-to-end carbon footprint with minimal effort. NanoTech develops advanced materials. Helping businesses and individuals solve fire protection and insulation challenges with New World particles.Pressure Corp is developing waste pressure power generation systems and solving ways for midstream gas companies to reduce emissions. help you to governance goals.

The 10-week program begins at the university’s Rice Alliance Energy Tech Ventures Forum in September and concludes with Demo Day on November 17th. Although the program is mostly virtual, he will bring the entire cohort to Houston three times during the accelerator period.

A full cohort of companies from seven states and four countries has already raised more than $54.5 million in total. Over 10 weeks, companies will receive support and guidance to help them raise funding, launch pilots, gain market adoption, and more.

The 2022 cohorts specialize in a range of clean energies, including advanced materials, digital energy technologies, energy efficiency, energy storage, geothermal energy, hydrogen, waste heat power generation, wave energy and wind energy. The remainder of the cohort includes:

Colorado-based Atargis Energy is developing a revolutionary twin hydrofoil-based wave energy converter technology combined with a proprietary feedback control system that combines real-time sensors, predictive algorithms and machine learning. – Scale up baseload power delivered from ocean waves for utilities and other power providers. Somerville, Massachusetts-based Eden GeoPower Inc. develops electrical reservoir stimulation technology that helps geothermal, oil and mineral resource developers effectively solve the problem of low permeability reservoirs. . Increases permeability in a way that uses less water and emits less CO2 than traditional stimulation methods. hydrogen solution. Combined with environmentally friendly hydrogen feedstock, the FuelX system provides zero carbon power. GeoGen Technologies, a Canadian company, is developing a new kind of geothermal that enables oil and gas companies to convert spent oil and gas wells into economical geothermal. Based in Durham, North Carolina, GOLeafe uses organic materials and non-energy or capital intensive equipment to produce 10x more cost effective and environmentally friendly products using readily available materials such as hay. The process produces graphene oxide, the strongest, thinnest and most conductive material in the world. LiNa Energy commercializes safe and sustainable solid-state sodium batteries that do not contain lithium or cobalt. UK-based Luminescent builds isothermal expansion heat engines for recovering waste heat along gas transmission pipelines. Employs Nobel reliable supersonic combustion technology to improve fuel efficiency in gas-fired power plants. California-based Quino Energy a manufactures low-cost, long-life aqueous organic flow batteries for grid storage applications. Electric charges are stored in specially designed organic molecules called quinones. Quinones are produced from inexpensive chemical precursors in a proprietary zero-waste process.Viridly, based in Texas, is developing geothermal power plants with patent-pending generator technology alongside geothermal greenhouses . This is the first economically viable way to confidently deliver and scale baseload geothermal power development. Another Canadian company, Volta Techniques, compressed air storage and management technology addresses the unpredictable and ever-increasing energy costs of large commercial and industrial power users while enabling decarbonisation. Integrating Power Grids with Advanced Renewable Energy Integration. Another Texas company, Wootz, commercializes sustainable, cost-effective, high-performance carbon nanotube materials to replace or enhance traditional metal conductors. We develop scalable manufacturing processes to produce at scale.

Twelve companies participated in the Rice Alliance Clean Energy Class 1, delivered virtually last summer. Its first class of 12 startups has raised $6.5 million in total funding, identified and launched a pilot, met investors, hired staff, and moved offices to Houston.

The program is supported by founding sponsor Wells Fargo and supporters: BP, Baker Botts, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Halliburton Labs, Equinor, Microsoft, NRG, Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, Shell Ventures, Sannova and Total Energy. , Tudor Pickering Holt, Canadian Consulate, TC Energy, Philips 66, and ENI Next.

