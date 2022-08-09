Toshiba’s Retail Division Plans New Innovation and Incubation Hub in Frisco’s Hall Park »Dallas Innovates





Partial view of Hall Park in Frisco. [Photo: Hall Group]

Toshiba is reimagining the store of the future from its new hub in North Texas.

The Tokyo-based business solutions giant’s retail arm plans to open a new innovation and incubation hub in the Frisco Hall Park development. Toshiba plans to create 50 new jobs for him in the region in 2022 and expand the local team to about 150 people over the next two years.

Meet consumers on when, where and how they shop

In a statement, Rance Poehler, president and CEO of Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, said in a statement: We are focused on delivering scalable, customer-centric solutions. While many technology companies are cutting costs, we are recognized for accelerating their digital transformation and delivering exceptional retail experiences. We are making significant investments and expansions to meet the new demand generated by our commerce platform.

Nurturing retail innovation

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, which focuses on retail-focused software and hardware, says the new Frisco hub will help it increase its investment in areas such as cloud development, computer vision and retail IoT. increase. The hub will also enable new retail innovations to emerge.

Frisco’s more than 14,000 square feet of space will also house the new team the company is building and will focus on future mergers and acquisitions.

Painted by an engineer in North Texas

Toshiba cited the tech talent pool in North Texas as a reason for locating a hub in Frisco.

Part of the company’s strategy includes expanding its ecosystem by involving emerging startups in the region, Mike Yeung, EVP and CTO of Toshiba’s retail division, said in a statement. I’m here. Investments in IoT, data analytics and computer vision enable retailers to deliver a consistent and engaging experience whether consumers shop in-store, curbside, mobile his device or at home. increase.

Another reason Toshiba chose Frisco is location. Its central location in North Texas provides connectivity to other development centers the company operates on the East Coast, Mexico, Asia and Europe.

The company is seeking a buyer for what could be a $22 billion deal

The announcement comes as the company is seeking potential buyers in a deal that could value the company as much as $22 billion, according to Reuters.

Hall park construction

Toshiba’s move already employs more than 10,000 people at Hall Park, Frisco’s largest employee site. Last October, Dallas developer Hall Group began a $7 billion redevelopment of Hall Park.

Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said in a statement that Toshiba’s R&D expansion will bring new corporate innovation jobs that will provide Frisco residents with great opportunities and further expand the technology ecosystem.

