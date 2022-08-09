NIBS sets agenda for Building Innovation 2022





Program highlights include decarbonisation, building information management, artificial intelligence, resilience, sustainability and building codes

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The schedule for Building Innovation 2022, the annual conference of the National Institute of Building Science (NIBS), has been finalized.

BI2022 is one of the premier meetings to find solutions for everyone impacting your build environment. It takes place September 26-28 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC.

Highlights of the BI2022 schedule include:

Efforts to decarbonise the building sector are on the rise Why and how companies can respond BIM is the engine of data-driven change at the US State Department Data and AI in construction Building a foundation for resilience and sustainability Design: Precast protects life and resilience, a case study of a zero-energy facility for education Resilient and smart interiors: Protects occupant health and reduces system-building costs Beyond the drawing: Digital twins and Using Mockup Technology to Engage Owners & Users & Building Codes: Earthquake and Tornado Mitigation and Adaptation Pathways to Climate Change

FAIA’s Stephen T. Ayers, interim CEO of NIBS, said the BI2022 agenda reflects evolving topics that continue to shape the built environment in the United States.

“Building Innovation convenes the building industry to meet on important topics, learn new technologies, and strategize for the future of our community,” said Ayers.

BI2022 keynote and sponsors

NIBS recently released a keynote leading the conference. They include:

Deanne Criswell, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency Kelly Alvarez Doran, Senior Director, Sustainability and Regeneration Design, MASS Design Group, Ha/f Research Studio Director, University of Toronto Stacy Smedley, LEED AP BD+C, Executive Director, Bill Skanska USA Building, Senior Director of Transparency and Sustainability

Building Innovation 2022 sponsors include International Code Council, Dell Technologies, Tremco Construction Products Group, 84 Lumber, BSI, Session Board, Procore Technologies, Evolve Stone, PCI, Federal Emergency Management Agency, MADCAD, International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials, and industry supporters, Green Building Initiative, The Marshall Group, Ltd., ASTM International, and BOMA International. Building Enclosure is a BI2022 media partner.

BI2022 media registration

Members of the media wishing to attend Building Innovation 2022 can register for free. [email protected] for more information.

About NIBS

The National Institute of Building Sciences brings together workers and consumer interests, government representatives, regulatory agencies, and members of the building industry to identify and solve problems and potential problems in the built environment. NIBS is a non-profit, non-governmental organization. For more information, visit nibs.org or follow @bldgsciences on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE National Institute of Building Science

