Snapchat introduces first parental controls





Temporary messaging app San Francisco-based Snapchat introduced its first parental controls on Tuesday. This is because social media platforms face increased scrutiny for exposing young users to potentially harmful content.

Snap, the parent company of Snapchats, said in a blog post that its new tool will let parents see who their teens are friends with on the app and who they have communicated with in the last seven days. Parents can also report accounts their child is friends with if they violate our policies. Parents will no longer be able to see their children’s conversations in the app.

To access the controls, you must create a Snapchat account and befriend the child who must consent to the controls. The company said it will introduce additional features later, such as the ability for parents to see who their child has recently befriended. can also do.

Our goal was to create a suite of tools designed to reflect real-world relationship dynamics and foster collaboration and trust between parents and teens, Snap blogged. said in the post.

Social media companies such as Snap, Instagram and TikTok have faced questions from lawmakers, regulators and activists about toxic content on their platforms, with some young people saying the apps exacerbate eating disorders and others of mental health problems. Snap has also been criticized for letting teenagers buy drugs like fentanyl.

These issues came after a former Facebook employee released internal documents last year showing that some teenagers appeared to feel bad about themselves after using the company’s products, including Instagram. Executives from Instagram, Snap, TikTok and YouTube then testified before Congress about whether social media is harming young people. In March, a group of state attorneys general asked Snap and TikTok to tighten parental controls on their apps.

Some countries are taking action to protect young people from the influence of social media. In September, the UK enacted new child safety regulations, prompting platforms such as Instagram to introduce the first parental controls. and can be restricted.

Snap has also recently suffered a decline in business. Last month, the company reported its slowest quarterly growth ever amid a softening economy and challenges to its advertising business.

Snapchat Parental Controls add to existing restrictions on how teenagers can use Snapchat. Teenagers currently have to be mutual friends to message on the app, and their profiles and friend lists are private. The app requires the user to be over the age of 13, and teenage users cannot change their birth year in the app until she is 18.

Parental controls are available in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It will be available in other countries starting this fall.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/09/technology/snapchat-parental-controls.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos