



Google issues speaker maker Sonos for alleged patent infringement. In two lawsuits filed Monday in U.S. District Court in California, Google claims Sonos’ latest voice assistant technology violates seven of his patents related to the Google Assistant.

Google spokesman Jos Castaeda said Sonos “launched an offensive and misleading campaign against our products at the expense of our mutual customers.” As a result, the lawsuit was filed “to defend our technology and challenge Sonos’ apparent and continuing infringement of our patents,” he said.

Sonos released its own voice assistant in June, allowing customers to control their speakers using voice commands that begin with the phrase “Hey Sonos.”

In its complaint, Google says it makes its technology available to users around the world and has “provided Sonos with Google Assistant software for many years.” For years, Google has worked with Sonos engineers to “implement voice recognition and voice-activated device control in Sonos products,” according to the complaint.

Google seeks unspecified monetary damages and an injunction barring Sonos’ claims of infringement.

The lawsuit comes amid a lengthy legal battle between the two former partners. Last year, the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled that Google infringed five of his patents owned by Sonos. With Sonos’ win, Google is changing the way smart speakers are set up and controlled.

“Google has sued us before around the world, and Sonos has won all the lawsuits decided,” Sonos chief legal officer Eddie Lazarus told CNET. Google’s ‘monopoly practices’ ‘won’t work’.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/home-entertainment/google-sues-sonos-over-voice-control-technology/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos