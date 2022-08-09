Now is the time to invest in technology, venture capitalists say





In spite of three and a half days of networking, a generous happy hour, and an intense afterhour, Inman Connect Las Vegas didn’t let us down on the final day.

It was difficult to secure a seat in the main ballroom on Friday. After strong interest from Wall Street continued, a panel of proptech investors took to the stage to discuss the state of the venture’s capital. and innovation, or back to basics?

Moderator and Chief Innovation Officer at First American Financial, Paul Hirst, set the stage by asking the group about the macro environment, the investment landscape.

Modern Ventures’ Liza Benson said it was a time of turmoil. As you know, the public market is crashing on the tech side, and venture capitalists admit valuations are falling, but entrepreneurs aren’t. There are many things that have not happened.

Benson runs Moderne with Constance Freedmand. Their newest fund closed in August 2021 with he $200 million. The company backs companies such as ICON, Porch, Better Mortgage, Homesnap and Easyknock.

Echoing Benson’s view was Vik Chawla of Fifth Wall Ventures, a very active investor in real estate technology companies.

The valuation adjustment has been largely healthy, according to Mr. Chawla. He added that prospective investors will be scratching their heads looking back at it in relation to the 2021 fundraising activity.

The Fifth Wall could be one of those digging their scalps, given what his company co-founder Brad Greiwe said at Inman Connect Las Vegas in 2021.

Greiwe said at the time that more venture capital would flow into residential spaces than any other category. The market is too big. Venture capitalists consider this opportunity too big to ignore.

What a difference in a year!

Chawla remains optimistic about investments and believes the companies under their leadership see the current market as a time to drive true innovation.

These companies are ready for it, he said.

At the other end of the interview, Clelia Peters, frequent moderator of Inman Connect, a managing partner at Era Ventures, provided much-needed clarity about the function of venture capital funds as building blocks for companies.

There are a few things to keep in mind here, says Peters. Venture funds are funds that people put money into and invest in, and if you’re an LP (Limited Partnership) investor, you can’t withdraw that money.

We have experienced this boom period in venture capital funding. And we have more venture capital funds and those funds are more capitalized than ever before and we need to deploy that capital, she said.

As a member of the real estate family, Peters admits he had some reservations about the role of venture capital in the industry, saying it used to be a bad feeling.

However, Peters said there is a long history of outside capital flowing into industry and driving growth in the country. I think it’s actually much more positive to have venture capital coming in and stimulating growth through innovation. Netnet, I’m a very professional and increasing venture investor in our industry.

According to Chawla, fostering innovation is a big part of what venture capital can do for companies, allowing entrepreneurs to really focus on their products.

Given why some of these companies are developing such great products, it’s really partly a function of venture capital, he said. I don’t think that has changed.

A recession tends to force executives in any industry to self-analyze and seek to strengthen risk-prone areas of their business. Benson said it’s an ideal time for companies to turn their attention to technology.

Basically, what our company is trying to do is either increase efficiency with fewer people or increase sales. I think we’ll see it adopt technology.

Moderator Hurst closed the session by having each VC take the floor, naming the companies they bet on, and assuring the audience that “this is not investment advice.”

Chawla led a company called Aurora Solar, which developed vertical software solutions for the sale, planning and delivery of residential solar installations.

Benson declined to name the company, but her company is betting on a maker of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations for apartments and commercial properties.

Peters named Welcome Homes, saying her company is committed to tackling the turmoil in mortgage finance.

