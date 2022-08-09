Today’s young tech workers want to create a better world





While the impact of Covid-19 on the labor market has been widely debated, the long-term impact on young people is worth noting. It has caused many young people to reconsider their life choices and plans.

When the pandemic hit, I was on the Board of Young Advisors for the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. They were invited to bring their perspectives, insights and ideas to help OECD countries design better policies for young people.

As part of an update to the OECD Youth Action Plan, we conducted a survey on young people’s perceptions of the new labor market and the challenges it poses for them.

The first findings were expected, as more than one in three young people have reported financial hardship since the pandemic began. Most young people indicated that economic stability was the most important consideration when entering the labor market.

However, the second finding was even more surprising. More than 80% of young people said they would prefer a career that has a positive impact on society.

We speculate that the pandemic forced them to cut themselves off from the race of life, causing them to rethink their choices and prioritize those that produce satisfaction, impact, and fulfillment. This was later reflected in “The Great Resignation”.

economic self-sufficiency

Looking at these findings in the context of Israel, we find that the high-tech industry plays a key role in both goals.

What is clear is that a career in tech is the most direct way to achieve economic self-sufficiency.The average salary in this industry is three times the national average, and companies often offer flexible We offer additional benefits such as a friendly working environment and other benefits.

Beyond that, high tech offers young people careers in a field where there are attractive opportunities around the world and demand will continue to increase in the near future (even considering the current recession).

A report published last month by my colleagues at the Start-Up Nation Policy Institute showed the attractiveness of Israel’s high-tech industry, with the total number of high-tech employees increasing by 30,000 in 2021, many of them non-technical. playing a role.

Interest in the industry can also be seen in the large number of young people striving to work in IDF’s technical sector, the growing number of STEM graduates, and high enrollment in private training courses and bootcamps.

But, as mentioned earlier, this kind of compensation alone is not enough for many of us young people in the long run.

To contribute

Especially in the post-corona world, young people want meaningful workplaces, workplaces that have a positive impact on society, and opportunities to contribute.

It is here that the great potential of Israel’s high-tech industry is realized.

The high-tech industry offers its employees access to cutting-edge technology and the world of the future, but unfortunately there is a drama between how those capabilities are assimilated into everyday life in Israel. there is a significant gap.

Israeli high-tech can and should offer young people a new value proposition. We can offer not only attractive offices and high salaries, but also a sense of purpose, an opportunity to make the world, and especially Israel, a better place.

Israeli high-tech should be an impact engine, not just an economic engine. My generation is able to continue the Zionist project because it addresses Israel’s social challenges through cutting-edge technology.

Israeli high-tech exports advanced capabilities to the world, helping solve Tel Aviv’s dreaded traffic jams, equipping schools with advanced learning systems, upgrading public health systems, and empowering decision makers with quality data. Israel’s technological ingenuity should be used to support the

To meet domestic challenges, Israel’s innovation industry must consolidate cross-sectoral forces and develop new narratives that look inward rather than outward.

The revolution has already started in my generation and now is the time for the tech industry to join in.

Yam Atir is Head of Government Relations and Public Policy at the Start-Up Nation Policy Institute. Previously, he was an OECD adviser on youth policy, working with ambassadors, practitioners and policymakers to develop long-term post-Covid policies. -19 era. Prior to that role, he was a member of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus’ diplomatic team and served on former President Shimon Peres’ executive team. Forbes Magazine named his Atir to his 30 Under 30 list for 2021. He holds a BA in Political Science and Communications from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

