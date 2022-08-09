Google TV may soon add 50 free live TV channels to its catalog





Looks like preparations are underway to add a new channel

If you want to watch shows in real time, Google TV has several options, most of which are due to third-party app integrations that deviate from Google’s ideal user experience. However, the platform now appears to be close to launching 50 new “live” TV channels that you can watch for free.

Paramount-owned Pluto TV streams nearly 300 channels online, while buyers of Samsung’s smart TVs have long enjoyed access to over 200 channels. Funnily enough, Google TV made Pluto TV their free linear channel provider of choice last year. At the same time, Google is also investing heavily in his YouTube TV, signing deals with traditional networks, basic cable mainstays and sports channels, charging customers $85 a month to watch shows. doing.

Still, Google TV isn’t YouTube TV. Google would do better to offer free channels on a platform with its own name. In an interview earlier this year, senior Google staff alluded to more live TV channels on Google TV. Now 9to5Google says they have evidence that these new channels are coming soon. Rushing through the code of the latest Android TV launcher app reveals 50 new “Google TV channels” and accompanying descriptions.

“Enjoy 50 channels of live TV with no subscription, signup or download required”

Channels that may appear soon include:

ABC News Live America’s Test Kitchen American Classics Asylum Battery Pop CBC News Chive TV Contract or No Contract Divorce Court Drivers Comedy Fail Army Filmrise Free Movies Hallmark Movies & More It’s Showtime at the Apollo! Kevin Hart’s LOL! Network Love Nature Maverick Black Cinema MooviMex Nature Vision NBC News Now Newsmax TV Nosy The Pet Collective Power Nation Reelz Teletubbies Today All Day Toon Goggles USA Today World Poker Tour Wu Tang Collection TV Xumo Crime TV Xumo Movies Xumo Westerns

As Google’s prompt suggests, being able to turn on any of these channels directly from the Google TV home screen could eliminate the need to navigate through third-party apps like YouTube TV or Pluto TV. That said, linear channels of the type found in OTT services often offer older niche content or, if newer, are often distributed for free by publishers, so screening this content is not an option. Google’s cost of doing so is very low. .

Between now and the time the new channel goes live, things could change. There is no timetable display.

