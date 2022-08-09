Technological innovation changes the transportation system





The increasing speed of change is a defining feature of our time. This is one of the most debated topics among consenting adults, and there is an ongoing debate about what exactly constitutes a recession. Far more people than those who lived during the Renaissance or the Industrial Revolution are aware of the transcendental character of this period in history.

Americans truly live in an age of innovation. Even the most conscientious technophobe finds it difficult to ignore the waves of technological change sweeping the global economy.

One of the challenges in enabling technological progress is an outdated regulatory structure. The pace of change has far outstripped governments’ ability to serve the public good by managing and regulating these new developments. Governments at all levels need to rethink the application of outdated bureaucratic tools to today’s rapidly changing high-tech industry, especially when it comes to transportation.

A healthy transportation system is the lifeblood of American commerce and industry, and central to America’s ability to compete with economic competitors, especially China. In fact, there is a strong link between the level of transport investment and a country’s ability to increase productivity.

Technological innovation is transforming transportation systems. In addition to the biggest trend, the move to electric vehicles, there is autonomous driving. Not just cars, but low-cost micro-mobility, ride-sharing. in-vehicle connectivity; 5G wireless technology; companies such as Uber and Lyft are adding the concept of on-demand mobility. Robotics such as Robo-Taxi currently operating in Phoenix and San Francisco. Mobility technology, to name a few prominent trends.

Think of Mobility as Service as the ultimate goal. Ideally, all modes of transportation will be digitally connected to a wide range of public and private transport modes, enabling customers to plan, book and pay for transport services.

The future of transportation will be shaped by the convergence of these trends. This is a set of destructive forces to consider. While it is very difficult to predict when these new technologies will become available and their penetration and adoption rates, it is important to understand and consider their impact on mobility and transportation systems.

Such improvements could help reduce the cost of traffic congestion. Some experts believe it causes economic losses of over $120 billion annually. Traffic crashes that will kill nearly 43,000 Americans in 2021. Air pollution contributes to health problems such as respiratory disease. Improve mobility for older and disabled individuals. and other social benefits.

Underscoring the debate about the rate of change of technology is the key impact of mobility advancements on urban centers when deciding how to adjust new mobility approaches to the conditions of each city.

Just as the Federal Communications Commission manages the airwaves for the public good, cities, for example, should manage their roads and public transportation. Their challenge is to become mobility managers that leverage all new technologies to provide better and safer services to their passengers.

There are opportunities and threats never before faced by cities, posing a daunting challenge for today’s public sector managers. They may be willing to challenge the status quo and reimagine the future of mobility. Especially in a bizarre quest to improve mobility, especially in cities where transportation assets are nearing the end of their expected life after suffering decades of harmless neglect.

The challenge for transportation service providers is to leverage their current assets while judiciously considering the development and deployment of new innovations that can actually cannibalize their existing core assets. It is a question how many public sector managers and leaders can be ambidextrous when operating in a political environment.

But, to paraphrase Bob Dylan, when times are changing, so must you.

Joseph M. Giglio is Professor of Strategic Management at Northeastern University’s Damore McKim School of Business.

