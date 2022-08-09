Google sues Sonos over new voice assistant tech





The Google LLC logo can be seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City, USA on November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

New US lawsuit says Sonos voice controls infringe patents

(Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s Google on Monday filed a lawsuit in federal court in California, accusing Sonos of infringing on multiple Google patents with its new voice assistant technology, escalating its legal battle with Sonos.

Sonos’ voice control feature for smart speakers, introduced in May, infringes seven patents related to Google Assistant technology, the lawsuit says.

The new complaint adds to an ongoing patent battle between former partners over smart speaker technology that includes lawsuits in California, Canada, France, Germany and the Netherlands. Won an import ban on some Google devices.

In a statement, Sonos’ chief legal officer, Eddie Lazarus, said the new lawsuit “retaliated against Sonos for speaking out against Google’s monopoly practices, which Sonos currently infringes on approximately 200 It avoids paying fair royalties for its patents and crushes smaller competitors.”

Google spokesman Jos Castaeda said Sonos “launched an offensive and misleading campaign against our products at the expense of our mutual customers.”

Castaeda also said Google will file a related complaint with the ITC.

In Monday’s lawsuit, Google accused Sonos of infringing on various patents related to “enabling voice assistant technology and improving the efficiency, reliability and durability of voice-controlled and battery-powered devices.” did.

Google has provided its Google Assistant software to Sonos for years, and its engineers said they helped Sonos engineers implement voice recognition technology on Sonos devices.

The California lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of damages and an order barring Sonos’ alleged infringement.

The action is Google LLC v. Sonos Inc, United States District Court for the Northern District of California, Numbers 3:22-cv-04552 and 3:22-cv-04553.

For Google: Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan’s Charles Verhoeven, David Nelson, Patrick Curran, Alex Lasher, Jeffrey Gerchick, Nina Tallon.

For Sonos: Not Available

(Note: This story has been updated with comments from Sonos.)

blake britten

thomson Reuters

Blake Brittain reports on intellectual property law, including patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets. Please contact [email protected]

