Google sues Sonos over voice patent, still reeling from previous ruling





Enlarge / Sonos Beam Soundbar.

Sonos

Google and Sonos head to court again. Google is now suing Sonos over its voice control technology, after Google lost an earlier patent case involving speaker volume controls. Google confirmed the lawsuit to The Verge this morning, saying it hopes to “defend our technology and contest Sonos’ continued infringement of our patents.” A system that determines which speakers in a group respond to voice commands.

Sonos has typically supported Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control, but Google and Amazon are also Sonos’ biggest speaker competitors. So Sonos launched its own voice assistant feature in his May, opening up to Google’s new pile of patents. (For now, Sonos supports all three of his options.)

Google’s offensive use of patents is rare, but it’s part of a multiple lawsuit battle that rocked the company’s smart speaker line after it lost an earlier judgment in January. Destroy already purchased devices. Google removed the ability to control speaker group volume from its Nest Audio and Google Home speakers, turning an easy, common sense task into an ordeal that required a screen full of individual sliders. Volume control is a primary feature of the speaker, so it’s hard to overstate how annoying this is to consumers.

Sonos invented the concept of connected speakers, but has faced competition from big tech companies in recent years. Sonos said Sonos sought support for Google Play Music. said he did. Google’s first Smart His speaker was launched three years after him.

