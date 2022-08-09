Snapchat launches parental controls to manage teens’ social media use : NPR





Snapchat is rolling out new parental controls that allow parents to see their teen’s contacts and confidentially report the accounts involved to social media companies. A child lying in bed in the light of a mobile phone. Elva Etienne/Getty Images hide captions

Snapchat rolls out parental controls that allow parents to see their teen’s contacts and report potentially worrying accounts to social media companies without their child’s knowledge.

According to management, the goal is to allow parents to monitor their children’s connections without compromising the teen’s autonomy. Dubbed Family Center, a new set of tools released Tuesday will require both the caregiver and her teen to opt-in.

Nona Farahnik, Director of Platform Policy at Snap, which develops Snapchat, said: “It gives parents the ability to ask how someone knows who they are and their contacts. conversation is encouraged.”

Faranik says the family center is modeled after real-life parenting.

“If a teenager goes to the mall, they may ask, ‘Who do you go with?’ ‘How do you know them? Are you on a sports team together? Do you go to school?” said Faranik. “But it’s not like they’re sitting in the mall listening to the conversation.”

Similarly, parents cannot see what their teens are sending and receiving on Snapchat. You can only view who your child has communicated with in the last 7 days. Snapchat is popular with young people as messages on the platform sometimes disappear within 24 hours of him.

The company said it consulted safety experts and academics, conducted focus groups with parents to develop the Family Center, and plans to roll out more features in the coming months. is intended only for parents with children under the age of 18.

Snap follows other social media platforms such as Instagram, which recently increased parental controls with Family Center. According to at least one study, Snapchat is his second most popular social network among his teens. The first TikTok offers “Family Sharing”. This gives parents several ways to limit the videos their children see.

Common Sense Media Policy Advisor Irene Ly said: , reviews family-friendly apps, games, and media.

A bipartisan law in Congress calls for more drastic changes aimed at protecting children on social media, but lawmakers have yet to vote on the measure.

Proponent: Social media networks should be ‘safer by design’ for children

Parental controls can be helpful for some families, said Josh Golin, executive director of FairPlay, an advocacy group focused on improving children’s online safety. . However, understanding and using social media tools on a regular basis requires parents time, energy, and commitment.

“Are you going to spend 20 minutes a day figuring out what’s going on on Snap, another 20 minutes on TikTok, and another 20 minutes on Instagram?” he said. “Parents especially don’t want to spend their time in this way. What they want is for these platforms to take real steps to make them more secure by design. It is that

For example, Gorin says it should be easier for kids to put down their phones and stay away from social media.

“At 12, you might be like, ‘Oh my God, if I don’t Snapchat with my friends today, my life is over,'” Gorin said. , I don’t think children should be given rewards, badges, etc. It doesn’t encourage deliberate and thoughtful use.I think it only encourages impulses and benefits the company. increase.”

Snap’s Terms of Service require children to represent that they are at least 13 years of age before signing up for the Service. Snap says it screens underage users in compliance with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.

“There are already millions of young people using Snap, including millions of people under the age of 13 who shouldn’t be there in the first place,” Golin said. .

He said companies could do a better job of verifying the age of their users rather than just taking them at their word.

Common Sense’s Ly said companies could also look at how their algorithms amplify content that might be harmful to children.

For example, according to Ly, children may respond to posts that encourage healthy eating for fitness routines. But algorithms crafted to show you more of what you like can quickly lead that child down a rabbit hole of misinformation about messy meals and other harmful eating habits.

