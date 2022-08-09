New WhatsApp update makes it easier to avoid friends





WhatsApp is rolling out ways to hide your final confirmation status from certain contacts, as well as the ability to leave a group without notifying others.

Last December, WhatsApp began hiding users’ online statuses from strangers by default. This was a step in the right direction, but you can see if your entire list of contacts is online. So if you don’t want someone to know that you’re ignoring their messages, toggle that user’s setting on.

WhatsApp is also launching another handy feature that allows you to silently leave a group. Now the app (very annoyingly) notifies everyone in the group that you’ve left. This may allow some group members to privately message you why you left. This new feature is the digital equivalent of the Irish Goodbye, the act of leaving a party without telling anyone, and should help eliminate the awkwardness of leaving a chat.

WhatsApp says it plans to begin rolling out these two features this month and is also working on ways to prevent users from taking screenshots of view-once messages. When you view a message, like a photo or video sent through Snapchat, it disappears after the recipient views it once. Adding a way to block screenshots can prevent users from saving sensitive information or sharing it with others. The feature is still in testing, but WhatsApp says it will begin rolling it out to users soon.

WhatsApp has made some other small but meaningful updates this year. In addition to rolling out emoji reactions and introducing ways to speed up voice messaging, the platform also allowed Android users to transfer chat histories to iPhones.

