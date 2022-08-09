WhatsApp announces new privacy features including silently leaving groups





WhatsApp announces new privacy features, including silent group leave, rolling out later this month

WhatsApp announced new privacy features on Tuesday. This will allow users of the Instant Her messaging service to silently leave the group and choose who can see their online status. WhatsApp also blocks taking screenshots for viewing messages only once.

WhatsApp has added new privacy features. End group chats without notifying everyone, control who can see you’re online, and prevent screenshots from appearing once you message. Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg continues to build new ways to protect messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations.

Meta owns products such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook.

The silently leave group feature allows WhatsApp users to privately leave a group without notifying everyone. Now instead of notifying the entire group when leaving, only the admin will be notified. This feature will begin rolling out to all users this month.

Seeing when friends and family are online helps users feel connected to each other. In case you want to keep your online presence private, WhatsApp will introduce the ability to choose who can and cannot see your online status, WhatsApp said in a statement, adding that the feature will roll out to all users this month. Added to start.

Additionally, instant messaging applications now block taking screenshots of View Once Messages. View Once points out that it’s already very popular as a way to share photos and media that doesn’t require you to keep a permanent digital record. WhatsApp now enables screenshot blocking for View Once messages for an added layer of protection. This feature is being tested and will be rolled out to users soon.

The company added that the introduction of these new features is backed by WhatsApp’s new privacy research. The survey found that 72% of people value being able to speak in an honest and unfiltered way, but more than 47% are accustomed to doing this only in safe places. understood. , private space.

If you want more privacy, 51% prefer to hide who they want to talk to online. Of those who are aware of the blocking feature, 91% of her think the blocking feature is important. That’s why WhatsApp is introducing a new layer of protection that allows users to speak freely and have private conversations, the company said.

To spread awareness about the new features, Whatsapp will also launch new campaigns to educate people, starting in the UK and India.

At WhatsApp, we focused on building product features that give people more control over their messages and ensure their privacy. Over the years, we’ve added layers of protection that work together to keep your conversations safe. New features are just one way we continue our commitment to keeping your messages private.

Vora added that no other global messaging service of this scale offers this level of security for user messages, media, voice messages, video calls and chat backups. We believe WhatsApp is the safest place to have private conversations. Also, to spread the word about these new features, we are launching a global campaign to educate people on how we are working to protect private conversations on WhatsApp, starting in the UK and India. also started, she said.

