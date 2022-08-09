Arc Raiders: Ex-DICE Devs’ new game is a Co-Op PVE sci-fi shooter [Update]





Update 08/09/22: Embark Studios has announced that Arc Raiders has been postponed to 2023.

The team wrote on Twitter (below):

The game didn’t have an official release date before, and it still does after the delay.

Update from the team: pic.twitter.com/0J3imUtZP4

ARC Raiders (@ARCRaidersGame) August 8, 2022

Embark Studios’ debut game, Arc Raiders, will be a vibrant sci-fi PVE third-person shooter with a strong focus on three-player co-op and teamwork. Free to play, coming in 2022 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Announced at The Game Awards 2021, Arc Raiders comes from a team specifically made up of former DICE developers with Battlefield and Star Wars: Battlefront experience. The studio is led by Patrick Sderlund, who was in charge of game production at EA.

The game’s first look shows a retro sci-fi look, with players teams facing off against a menace of occasionally giant robots that have fallen from orbit.

Arc Raiders – Screenshots and GIFs

The developers have made it clear that this is a game specifically about teamwork, pointing out that looting enemies and the world itself will be key to survival. As such, emphasis is also placed on the use of physics.

We started Embark Studios three years ago with a blank canvas and some big ideas. Today, that canvas is no longer a blank canvas, and those ideas are becoming a reality, Sderlund said in a press release. With this reveal, we want to celebrate the gameplay and give the player more than a hint of what his ARC Raiders look and feel like, ultimately, a co-op action game like ARC Raiders. Now that’s the most important thing. We look forward to telling you more about this game in the coming months.

Joe Skrebels is IGN’s Executive Editor of News. Follow him on Twitter. Any tips? Want to talk about possible stories? Send an email to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ign.com/articles/arc-raiders-ex-dice-devs-new-game-co-op-pve-sci-fi-shooter-delayed-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos