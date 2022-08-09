CHIPS Act Passed, Providing $52 Billion in Funding for U.S. Foundries





President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act on Tuesday, writing into law a $280 billion package that includes $52 billion in funding to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

Today is Builder’s Day. Biden said at the White House signing ceremony on Tuesday that the Americas will deliver today.The CHIPS and Science Act is a once-in-a-generation investment in America itself.

The bipartisan agreement to revive American innovation against China’s growing technological dominance comes amid an ongoing global semiconductor shortage. This shortage has incentivized manufacturers like Intel to invest in new factories to meet the growing global demand for high-tech products such as laptops and smartphones. But U.S. officials fear that without government intervention, semiconductor manufacturers will continue to offshore new foundries to China, leaving little room to profit from the industry the U.S. pioneered decades ago. There is

According to a recent New York Times report, those fears have all but become reality after Intel approached the US Department of Commerce with a proposal to buy an abandoned factory in China later this year. The Times confirmed that Intel has put plans on hold, but conversations between the company and the government have pressured lawmakers to act on the chip investment bill ahead of his August recess.

Late last month, the House and Senate approved the CHIPs and Science Act after nearly two years of negotiations and political infighting. Among his investments in US scientific research is his $52 billion grant to encourage chip manufacturers to build semiconductor manufacturing plants or fabs in the US.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimond warned in July that the U.S. could miss out on the semiconductor industry’s rush to ramp up chip production. According to CNN, Raymond said in a letter last month to Lloyd her defense secretary Austin that semiconductor companies need to be fleshed out by this fall to meet rising demand for years to come. Supply He revealed that he CEO of companies across the chain is now deciding where the industry will invest.

Tuesday’s funding approval brings Intel and other chip makers one step closer to building factories in states such as Ohio and Arizona, projects that rely on subsidies.

