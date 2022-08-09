Biden signs bill to boost US chip manufacturing as he begins his victory lap





The CHIPS and Science Act will invest more than $200 billion over the next five years to help the United States regain its leadership position in semiconductor chip manufacturing. This is aimed at lowering the cost of goods, reducing the US’ reliance on overseas manufacturing, and easing disruptions to his supply chain after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Biden on Tuesday described the legislation as a “once-in-a-generation investment in America itself.”

“Today America is doing well. I honestly believe that 50, 75, 100 years later, people looking back this week know we met in this moment.” said Biden. White House South Lawn.

The president, who recently emerged from isolation after a recurring case of Covid-19, was coughing throughout his speech.

The event was attended by trade union leaders, industry executives from companies such as HP and Intel, congressional leaders from both parties, and state elected officials. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimond also spoke at the event.

According to the White House, companies announced this week that they will invest about $50 billion more in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing as a result of newly passed legislation.

“Micron has announced a $40 billion investment in memory chip manufacturing critical to computers and electronics, which will create up to 40,000 new jobs,” according to a White House fact sheet. “This investment alone could lift our U.S. market share for memory chip production from 2% to 10%,” the factsheet states.

Additionally, Qualcomm and GlobalFoundries have announced a new partnership involving $4.2 billion in chip manufacturing.

Later in the day, Biden is expected to sign the instruments of ratification of Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership. The joining of two countries that have traditionally remained neutral to the alliance marks a major foreign policy achievement for Biden during his trip to Europe for summits in June. represents.

And on Wednesday, the President will sign Sgt. Heath Robinson honoring a promise to address Comprehensive Toxicology (PACT) in 2022. The legislation expands medical benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burns during military service. The bill would broadly extend healthcare resources and benefits to those exposed to burn pits and potentially provide coverage for up to 3.5 million eligible veterans. It adds conditions related to burns and toxic exposures, including high blood pressure, to the VA’s list of illnesses developed or exacerbated during military service. I’ve speculated that burns were involved in the cancer that killed me. The bill’s signing into law, along with other related achievements such as Usamabin’s recent killing of Mr. Laden’s successor and the continued drop in gas prices, is the pre-mid-term boost Biden hoped the Democrats would have. equal to the chance of getting

With less than 100 days left until the 2022 midterm elections and Americans growing frustrated by a summer of major economic and political change, Biden’s political standing among the public is declining.

A CNN poll released in mid-July found that nearly seven in 10 Americans said Mr. Biden wasn’t paying enough attention to the country’s most pressing issues. The president’s approval rating was 38%. And another CNN poll of him at the end of July found that 75% of his Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters want someone other than Biden to nominate their party in the 2024 presidential election. understood. The incident came after the president was in isolation at the White House while dealing with a rebound case of Covid-19. He was released from quarantine on Sunday after testing negative for a second Covid-19 test.

By the end of this month, Mr. Biden may have other big chances of winning a political victory.

Mr. Biden faces the real prospect of soon signing the Inflation Reduction Act, a version of his landmark climate change and health care bill.

The bill has passed the Senate, in line with the party’s line, and the House is expected to vote on it later this week.

The law, the largest climate investment in U.S. history, could make a big difference in health policy by giving Medicare the power to negotiate the price of certain prescription drugs for the first time and extending expired medical subsidies for three years. prize. The bill would reduce the deficit and compensate with new taxes, including a minimum rate of 15% on large corporations and a 1% tax on stock buybacks, and increase the Internal Revenue Service’s ability to collect.

Raise more than $700 billion in government revenue over a decade, spend more than $430 billion to reduce carbon emissions, expand health insurance subsidies under the Affordable Care Act, and fund the remaining new Use the revenue to reduce the deficit.

By the end of the month, the president will also have to make a decision on whether to extend the ongoing federal moratorium on student loan payments.

The president is also considering the possibility of canceling some student loans. This is a big partisan and generational issue, but it could bring yet another political boon among some voters as the country continues to grapple with inflation that pushes up the cost of commodities and services. I have.

CNN’s Kristin Wilson, Clare Foran, Melanie Zanona, Jessica Dean, Ali Zazlav, and Alex Rogers contributed to this report.

