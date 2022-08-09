Zipp 858 NSW Wheelset First Ride Review – Wheelset – Wheels





1,530g

our review

Fast, lightweight wheels for flat-out riding

Very light for such a deep rim. Cognition V2 hubset without drag. Graphics printed directly onto the carbon. Lifetime warranty

Inevitably higher cost

Zipps’ redesigned 858 NSW has the potential to challenge perceptions of what an 80mm+ wheelset is capable of.

Zipp has launched the latest version of the 858 NSW alongside the improved 808. It features an 80mm deep rim compared to the 82/85mm 858’s various sawtooth profiles.

In their latest guise, both wheelsets focus on all-around performance, with a 1-watt boost in aerodynamics over their predecessors, but with reduced weight and designed for wider tires. 23mm wide (internal) hookless rims with Zipp claims and increased comfort.

There are few surprises when it comes to the speed of this wheelset. With rims that vary in depth between his 82mm and 85mm thanks to the Zipps Sawtooth profile, the 858 NSW is definitely a fast wheelset. The way a rim this deep holds up at high speed is always impressive.

However, there are generally three caveats. The first is that they can become a handful in the wind. Second, deep front wheels are less responsive to changes in direction than shallow wheels. Finally, the extra weight of these deep rims means that wheelsets like the 858 are typically limited to flatter rides.

Zipp 858 NSW Performance

The Zipp 858 NSW rim depth varies between 82mm and 85mm.Russell Burton / Our Media

However, 858 disputes the above recognition. With a claimed weight of 1,530g for the wheelset (the 808’s claimed weight is 1,635g), these wheels do not have the weight penalty associated with most deep section wheels.

Back in the UK we rode the 858 for a few test loops at Indianapolis, home of SRAM/Zipp HQ. The terrain I live in is best described as having some long climbs thrown in, but I’m happy to ride them as a standard option.

fast? you bet!Russell Burton / Our Media

In terms of feel, and compared to previous deep section wheels I’ve tried, the biggest difference is at the front wheel.

In fact, the steering and response feel visibly quicker, closer to the 58mm deep Zipp 404 we tested recently and in contrast to much deeper wheels (you can read our review of the Zipp 404).

The serrated profile is complemented by a Zipps HexFin ABLC dimple pattern.Russell Burton / Our Media

The wheels are definitely stiff, but they don’t feel tight or overly stiff while riding. Running proper tire pressure definitely helps. These ride smoother than other wheels this depth I’ve ridden over the years.

Unlike the new Zipp 808, which launched alongside the 858 NSW, which uses the Zipps ZR1 DB hubset, the 858 gets Cognition V2 hubs. The rear hub disengages the ratchet mechanism when coasting and uses magnets to re-engage when you return to the pedals.

The wheels use Zipps Cognition hubs.Russell Burton / Our Media

For example, when you stop pedaling and dive into a corner, the freehub is freed from any kind of drag and it feels as if the rear wheel is accelerating a little. As a result, the 858 is a wheelset that helps you maintain speed when taking turns.

It’s early days for me and this wheelset, but for long term use the 858 uses standard spokes and standard nipples so should be easy to clean. The graphics are printed directly onto the carbon during the manufacturing process, so they look great and your stickers won’t peel, wear or fade.

The 858 NSW front wheel with Goodyear Eagle F1 tubeless tires weighed 1,091g.Warren Rossiter/Our Media

It weighs 1,222g with the rear wheels also equipped with tires.Warren Rossiter/Our Media

Early verdict on Zipp 858 NSW

The Zipp 858 NSW is an impressive wheelset and my initial impression is that it should be very usable on such a deep set of rims.

Of course, the price is high, but often the best road bike wheels are shallow all-rounders, but this may be the first time you’ll be able to use a wheel this deep almost every day (within reason). I can’t.

I’m withholding final judgment until the 858 is fully tested. Ultimately, we’ll wait until we have more opportunities to ride the 858 in a wider range of terrain, longer, and in more varied conditions.

