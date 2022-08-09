Motorola launched Moto G32 in India: price, specs details





Motorola, the smartphone brand owned by Lenovo, launched the Moto G32 in India today. Motorola’s latest G-series smartphones feature a 90Hz 6.5-inch FHD display, Dolby Atmos-enabled stereo speakers, and a Snapdragon 680 processor. The device runs Android 12 and is available in Mineral Gray and Satin Silver colors.

The Motorolas G32 will be available exclusively at Flipkart and major retailers starting August 16, 2022 at 12pm. The handset is available in a single 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant at a price of Rs. 12,999. In addition, there are bank offers for instant discounts up to Rs. 1,250 yen with HDFC Bank credit card.

Customers can take advantage of the benefits of Jio Offer worth Rs. 2,559 including cashback of Rs. 2000 and rupees. ZEE 5 yearly subscriptions will be discounted by 559, the smartphone brand said in a statement.

The latest smartphones in the Motorola G series are equipped with a 6.5 inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, the device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery backup supported by 33W TurboPower fast charging. The handset measures 161.78×73.84×8.49mm and weighs about 184g.

Speaking of optics, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens. It is also supported by an 8 MP sensor with an ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2 MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Moto G32 comes with a 16 MP selfie shooter with an f/2.4 lens for crisp selfies and smooth video calls.

In terms of connectivity features, the device includes dual-band WiFi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.2, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C. It comes with dual stereo speakers and dual microphones. The device also features ThinkShield mobile security and an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

Meanwhile, Motorola has confirmed that it will unveil the Moto Razr 2022 alongside the Moto X30 Pro and Moto S30 Pro series in China on August 11, 2022.

Catch all tech news and updates with Live Mint. Download The Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news.Less

Subscribe to Mint Newsletter

*Please enter a valid email address

* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

first article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/technology/motorola-launched-its-moto-g32-in-india-details-on-price-specs-11660052353735.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos