Apple brings back the coolest iPhone feature





New Battery Percentage for iOS 16.

David Phelan

The new beta release brings back features that disappeared from Face ID iPhone in 2017. That was when the option to display the battery percentage on the screen was pulled from the iPhone X, but remained on other phones released at the same time. iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Now, even phones that have a cutout at the top of the screen are its back.

oh this makes me happy Read on for more details and which iPhones get it (spoiler: not all).

why is it a problem?

The problem arose because the True Depth camera system, commonly referred to as the notch, at the top of all iPhones with Face ID didn’t have room to display the battery icon and battery charge percentage numerically next to it. that.

If you want to see this detail, which I do, the current software requires you to swipe down from the top right corner of the screen to reveal it.

what happened to the other manufacturers?

Many companies had to address this issue as other phones adopted notches and peephole cutouts. I put in a percentage number.

What is Apple’s solution?

In iOS 16, instead of showing a white battery icon and turning black over the course of the day, the battery icon stays completely white. Stubby and sturdy now, its shape is markedly different. This extra thickness gives the percentage numbers a clear and legible space behind the battery.

iPhone 13 battery percentage for iOS 16.

David Phelan Is it good?

Oh yeah, that league is ahead if you ask me. But I have to say it’s still not perfect. The percentage numbers are transparent rather than very legible white to black. This means that home screens, such as a photo of a delicious-looking clownfish, don’t have a clear green background.

This is due to Apple’s incredible design subtlety, but ID claims it would be even better if there were fewer details and black percentage numbers.

The color changes depending on the status, so it glows green while charging.

iPhone battery percentage with translucent lettering.

David Felan When will it be available?

If you have the right iPhone, it looks like the next iOS 16 public beta is coming.[設定],[バッテリー]then[バッテリーの割合]to turn on.

Wait a minute, the right iPhone?

Yes, of course, it has to be an iOS 16 compatible phone, but that’s all Face ID iPhones, so that doesn’t matter. These seem to be space dependent. That is, the iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max have it, but the iPhone XR does not. The iPhone 11 has the same screen size as the XR, so it could be due to the fact that the XR and 11 have LCDs instead of OLED screens.

However, on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 it is the space that determines it. However, all phones in these series have space apart from the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini.

The iPhone 14 isn’t expected to have a mini option, so we’re pretty sure it’ll be on all new iPhones released this fall.

