Spotify’s new app design splits music and podcasts





Spotify is working on a new home tab design that will create separate feeds for music and podcasts. The company says it’s part of an effort to provide more and better recommendations, but it’s also addressing common criticisms of the Spotify experience.

At first glance, the new home feed, which is rolling out for Android users now and coming to iOS in the near future, doesn’t look all that different. However, he has two new buttons at the top of the screen. One for Music and one for Podcasts & Shows. Tapping any of them will take you to another feed. Music gives you recommendations based on what you’ve been listening to, while Podcasts & Shows gives you the latest episodes of your favorite shows and new recommendations. These are not new home screens, they are new home screen filters. (I’d rather just have them in completely separate tabs, but I’ll take what I can get.)

This change looks especially useful for podcast listeners, as it makes Spotify more like a real podcast app. It used to be strangely difficult to open Spotify and find a podcast to listen to. Spotify primarily chose to mix podcasts and music, relegating the podcast feed to playlists called new episodes. The company seems to be redesigning the library page endlessly, but the home screen has remained largely the same in recent years.

It’s a win for listeners, but it also shows how important podcasts are to Spotify.

Podcasts are now more front and center, which is a benefit to listeners and shows how important podcasts are to Spotify. The company is desperately looking for ways to make money from audio, so it has invested heavily to become the biggest podcasting player on the market. We are also focusing on videos, a feature that requires dedicated space within the app. (And don’t get into audiobooks, which are an entirely different kind of audio product and make it even harder to integrate into Spotify.)

Part of Spotify’s overall plan to dominate audio was to bring together everything from music to books to podcasts to live audio in one place. This is a tricky UI issue and one the company doesn’t always get right. In this case, giving things their own space seems like the right decision. And it gives Spotify plenty of new ways to try and get Joe Rogan and the rest of his pods to listen to.

