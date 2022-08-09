Nvidia targets the metaverse with new Omniverse avatar engine





Nvidia has announced a suite of tools and applications aimed at making it easier for organizations to create content within the metaverse.

On the second day of the computer graphics conference Siggraph (Special Interest Group on Computer Graphics and Interactive Technologies) 2022, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will provide details on the cloud engine for avatars, an update to the Omniverse platform. , and shared plans to extend the Universal Scene description (USD) — a framework used in visual effects, architecture, design, and robotics.

Nvidia’s commitment to the Metaverse is projected to reach a market share value of over $50 billion over the next four years, according to a new report by tech firm Technavio. It also came a day after the chip vendor’s share price fell amid news of missing second-quarter forecasts.

Constellation Research analyst Andy Thurai said:

Hype or not, with the release of these tools, Nvidia is making it easier for businesses to generate content in the metaverse, said Gartner analyst Tuong Nguyen.

They want to make the content and tools more widely available so that more people can start building towards their vision of the Metaverse. Tuong Nguyen Analyst, Gartner

“They want to make the content and tools more widely available so that more people can start building towards their vision of the Metaverse,” said Nguyen.

Avatar cloud engine

One of Nvidia’s announced products is the Omniverse Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE). ACE is a suite of AI models and services in the cloud that enables users to easily create avatars that understand multiple languages, interact with their environment, and respond to various prompts.

Rev Lebaredian, Vice President of Omniverse and Simulation Technology at Nvidia, said:

According to Nguyen, the cloud engine aims to make it easier for companies to create avatars, ensuring that development isn’t a barrier to adoption.

ACE is built on Nvidia’s unified computing framework with tools such as Nvidia Riva for voice AI applications, Nvidia Metropolis for computer vision, Nvidia NeMo Megatron for large language models, and Nvidia Omniverse. increase.

corporate use

TIRIAS Research analyst Kevin Krewell says ACE’s digital human capabilities are like next-generation visual chatbots, allowing human-like avatars to interact with real humans.

This benefits businesses that use support systems such as chatbots.

“The combination of audio and physical video avatars [chatbots] It makes it easier for a lot of people to interact with it,” Krewell said.

It will also benefit companies struggling with challenges such as labor shortages and large retirements, Thurai said.

This is why industries such as transportation, entertainment, retail, and customer care are leaning toward digital humans and virtual assistants.

Due to its popularity, Thurai said ACE could be useful in these industries, but adoption could be difficult.

“People hate dealing with another bot. It’s essentially this,” he said. “If they can act less like bots and more like humans with empathy, they could be widely adopted.”

Nvidia will showcase Avatar Cloud Engine and other Omniverse applications at Siggraph 2022. Universal Scene Description

Another way Nvidia is facilitating content generation in the metaverse is its support for USD, a software platform used to create animated 3D scenes.

Working with organizations such as Pixar, Adobe, Autodesk, and Siemens, which created USD in 2015, Nvidia aims to make USD “a core pillar and foundation of the metaverse, just as HTML resembles the web. We’re going to make it something similar to ,” Nvidia’s Revedian said.

Nvidia’s extensions to USD include international character support for users of different countries and languages.

USD will also pave the way for a multi-vendor metaverse, Krewell said. This will allow companies and users to take an avatar or his 3D scene and translate it across different platforms.

“USD has a lot of potential to be the language of the future in the metaverse,” he added.

Omniverse New Tools and Updates

Nvidia also announced new developer tools and applications for its Omniverse platform, a multi-GPU computing platform for creating virtual worlds. Tools include Omniverse Audio2Face and Omniverse DeepSearch.

Audio2Face is an AI tool that enables companies to create facial animations from audio files. This alleviates a major problem many have with digital humans and virtual avatars, Thurai said.

“When communicating with customers, they are inexpressive,” he said. Audio2Face allows modification and allows avatars to have facial expressions tied to their audio.

DeepSearch allows companies to use AI to search a 3D database of untagged visuals in natural language. Now available for corporate customers. The feature targets one area where the metaverse economy struggles: searching for unstructured, untagged multimedia content, Thurai said.

He said DeepSearch helps with searches and helps improve reusability of untagged assets within an organization.

Other Omniverse updates include NeuralVDB, the next generation of OpenVDB, an open source library for storing volumetric data. NeuralVDB combines AI and GPUs to optimize sparse data sets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techtarget.com/searchenterpriseai/news/252523643/Nvidia-targets-metaverse-with-new-Omniverse-Avatar-Engine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos