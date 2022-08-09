Google tries to force Apple to adopt RCS with #getthemessage campaign





Google today launches a new publicity campaign to pressure Apple to adopt RCS. RCS is a cross-platform messaging protocol that replaces the older SMS and MMS standards

The search giant launches a new Get The Message website with a familiar set of discussions about why Apple should support the standard, revolving around smoother messaging between iPhones and Android devices. I have. Not surprisingly, there’s also the #GetTheMessage hashtag to really get those viral juices flowing.

For most people, the issue Google describes is best known in the form of a green speech bubble showing a message to Android users in the Apple Messages app. While the iPhone app uses Apple’s own iMessage service to send texts between iPhones (with modern features like encryption, group chat support, and high-quality image and video transfer), Android has Users go back to plain old SMS and MMS when sending text messages. Not only do these messages appear in color-colliding green speech bubbles, they break many of the modern messaging features that people have come to rely on.

iMessage should not benefit from bullying. Texting is supposed to bring us together, and solutions exist. Let's fix this as an industry.

Android (@Android) January 8, 2022

To fix this, Google has been dropping a series of not-so-subtle hints over the last few months to make Apple support RCS. RCS provides most (but not all) of iMessage’s functionality in a protocol available on both iOS and Android. The company said on stage at this year’s annual developer conference and in various tweets over the months that it wants all mobile operating systems to be upgraded to RCS.

iPhone makers have everything to take from the current situation that locks in customers. It provides seamless communication (between iMessage users only) and turns Android’s green bubble into a subtle class marker. That’s why an Apple executive admitted in an internal email that bringing iMessage to his Android would be harmful. [Apple] It doesn’t just help us.

Google’s claim to RCS is not helped by the standard’s gradual and piecemeal rollout, which initially relied on carriers adding support. But things have improved since Google practically took the lead in his 2019. In short, RCS is now readily available almost everywhere in the world. This year, Samsung, the world’s largest Android maker, switched to using Google’s own RCS-compatible Messages app by default on its flagship Galaxy S22 series.

RCS is also slowly gaining feature parity with iMessages encryption. One-on-one chats now support end-to-end encryption (E2EE), and his E2EE for group chats is planned for later this year.

So will Google’s new publicity campaign finally encourage Apple to see the light and roll out RCS support on its phones? Given what they have, the search giant’s chances don’t look good. At this point, Apple’s adoption of RCS feels just as likely as the US collectively ditching iMessage and moving to encrypted cross-platform messaging services like WhatsApp and Signal. .

