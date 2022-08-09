Elden Rings stories no longer invade other players’ games





Elden Ring just got a little easier for single-player purists. Patch 1.06, released today, adds new ways to progress through White Masked Vaal quests that previously used the multiplayer system to invade other players’ worlds. Now Varr has new characters to defeat and join the assassin’s orders. This will give you early access to key areas of the game. This goes alongside various other changes, including options to infiltrate and help players farther away.

Varrs’ multiplayer demand has been a rare thorn in the side for people, including myself, who weren’t interested in player-versus-player duels or played in offline mode. Evading his quest didn’t completely lock him out of any area, but it did delay one of them until quite late in the game, where the area happened to have the best rune collecting in Elden Ring. With one of his spots involved, it was annoying to say the least. (When it comes to that farming region, there’s been no indication that it’s been patched since 1.06 so far, despite persistent player concerns.) The name of the new NPC it’s supposed to target I don’t want to spoil it, but it looks like it’s already been pointed out in some Varr quests. I will guide you.

In addition to this change, 1.06 includes various tweaks for Elden Rings multiplayer mode. Among other things, you can send cooperative summoning signs to distant regions or infiltrate them, making it easier to spot friends and foes in multiplayer. It reduces the distance of the Bloodhound Step skill and buffs the somewhat similar Quickstep, but spamming them in succession reduces the effectiveness of both. Reduces the damage and accumulation of blood attacks. Here’s a patch that will help us survive all the convincing players until the game expansion is rumored.

