Spotify updates home screen with new discovery feed for music and podcasts TechCrunch





Spotify today announced the launch of a new home experience that includes separate feeds for Music and Podcasts & Shows. Now, when a Spotify user launches the app, he sees two feeds at the top of his home screen. The company says the new Music and Podcasts & Shows feeds will make it easier for users to scroll through the type of content they’re looking for at the moment. The new home experience is rolling out to Android users now and will be available on iOS soon.

A music feed gives users quick access to suggestions based on their musical tastes. The feed also includes album and playlist recommendations, along with buttons that make it easy to share, like, and play your music. The Podcasts & Shows feed gives users access to new episodes of their favorite shows and personalized podcast recommendations. You can also read an episode description, save an episode, or start playing a podcast.

Pressing ‘X’ on a music or podcast feed will exit the feed and return you to your original home experience.

Note that the new feed won’t completely take over your home page, as you can return to recently played content and top mixes. The new feed is an addition to the current home screen designed to provide an immersive way for users to discover new content.

“Spotifys Home is our go-to spot for discovering new recommendations and revisiting recent favourites,” the company said in a blog post. “And with upcoming updates to Home, users will have a gateway to the great content they love. The updated interface will make the experience more personalized, allowing users to dig deeper for recommendations.” I can do it.”

Spotify has so far defined itself by its advanced personalization and recommendation technology, so it’s no surprise that the company is adding new feeds focused on personalized music and podcasts.

Spotify’s last major home update rolled out in 2020, which enhanced how content was organized on the home screen to make it easier for users to return to the main page and browse recommendations. ensures a top 6 spot under your daily greetings, allowing you to continue with the podcasts you stream every morning, workout playlists, albums you’ve been listening to on heavy rotation this week, and more.

The home update kickoff comes when Spotify recently announced it would be introducing separate play and shuffle buttons at the top of albums and playlists, making it easier to play your music the way you like it. Available only to premium users, these individual buttons replace the previously available combination buttons that were cumbersome to use.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2022/08/09/spotify-updates-home-screen-with-new-personalized-discovery-feeds-music-podcasts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos