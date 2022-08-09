Valorant Patch Notes 5.03 – Valorant Wiki Guides





Valorant continues to receive updates and balance changes, the latest being Valorant Patch 5.03.

From patch release dates to the buffs and nerfs that come with it, the breakdown below has everything you need to know.

Valorant 5.03 release date

Valorant Patch 5.03, released on August 9, 2022, will be released throughout the day depending on your timezone.

Full patch notes are below.

Valorant 5.03 Patch Notes

General Updates Engine Update to Unreal Engine 4.26 Agent Browser Visual Design Update Valorant Chamber Nerfs

The Chamber has been a controversial agent for some time in that its ability to deal with Rendezvous and the rest of the Chamber’s weapons is a demanding requirement for many players in both ranked and professional play. .

As such, Chamber has many nerfs, but the developers hope it will remain a competitive option for those who enjoy playing it.

Rendezvous (E) base cooldown increased by 20s >>> increased by 30s Recall cooldown increased by 20s >>> increased by 30s

“Chambers Rendezvous is meant to be powerful at holding space, but its generous radius allowed it to take that space more aggressively than intended. You have to put in more effort to access off-angles.

We hope that the harsher punishment for destroyed rendezvous anchors and the reduced radius will force Chamber mains to use them more carefully. This change makes Counterplay for Chambers’ destructible objects more consistent with the behavior of other destructible objects in the game. – Jeff Landa, Community Lead

The vacuum rendezvous weakening was well-received on PBE, and the area control that ability allows is a problem for anyone playing Chambers, as Chambers has a lot more to offer compared to other scenarios. It’s clear that it has a distinct advantage in this scenario. Agent.

Trademark (C) Slow effect time reduction 9.5 >>> 6 seconds

In addition to weakening Rendezvous, the duration of the slow from Trademark Trap means that Chamber mains will struggle to completely lock certain areas of the map, and Trademark’s slow effects usually have cannot be relied upon for longer than , to take advantage of rendezvous and jump on thrown enemies.

Tool de Force (X) Ultimate points required increased 7 >>> 8 Slow duration decreased 9.5 >>> 6 seconds

Tour de Force is an incredibly powerful ability, and the increase in Ultimate Points required means that Chamber mains will have to dedicate more time to earning it, and those playing Chamber will You will face it less often.

Headhunter (Q) Ammo cost increased by 100 >>> 150

“It’s important that Headhunter is a strong sidearm for Chamber, but at its current price point, Chamber doesn’t have to make as meaningfully difficult financial decisions as other agents. The ultimate point change to the Tour De Force is also working towards this goal.” – Jeff Landa, Community Lead

In general, Chamber’s reaction to these nerfs has been mixed, with many saying that the character-wide collection of nerfs (as opposed to gradual increases) is more than what they were before the nerf. , leaving the character essentially unplayable.

Abilities Damage Breakup by Region

Update the following agent’s ultimates to follow area damage rules similar to weapons with different damage multipliers applied when hitting an enemy’s head and legs. The intention is to reward precision and create intuitive consistency across damage in VALORANT.

For Neon in particular, we also provide adjustments to balance her between different skill levels. This change should also add depth to her required proficiency for the pursuit her ult demands while sprinting. – Jeff Landa, Community Lead

neon

Overdrive

Damage per shot decreased 22 >>> 18 Killzone increased 15m >>> 20m Leg shot multiplier decreased by 1.0 >>> 0.85 Headshot multiplier increased by 1 >>> 3

The reduced damage per shot and leg shot multiplier means Neon can’t deal damage as quickly as before, but the increased killzone means the attack works over a wider range, allowing for dramatic A significant headshot multiplier increase means pinpoint rewards. Accuracy, essentially creating a one-hit kill.

Chamber

Tower of Power (X)

Leg shot multiplier reduction 1.0 >>> 0.85Jett

Bladestorm (X)

Leg Shot Multiplier Decrease 1.0 >>> 0.85

This nerf is relatively minor and shouldn’t have much of an impact on Jett players. Thrown knives don’t lose damage, but the multiplier is reduced when hitting an opponent’s leg, preventing guaranteed kills (hence knife recharge).

Having trouble finding the perfect weapon for you? Check out the Weapon Tier List for best-in-class lethal tools.

Valorant Jett Nerf

Jett’s regional damage multiplier has also been reduced by 1:

Bladestorm (X) Leg shot multiplier reduced by 1.0 >>> 0.85 Gameplay system update Custom Added ability to change ghost keybinds outside of game This option is now available[設定]>>[コントロール]>>[アクション]Appears in Valorant 5.03 bug fixes

Agent

Fixed an issue in Jetts Tailwind where swapping weapons mid-sprint caused the weapon draw animation to take longer than it should.

game play system

Fixed a bug where some Reyna/Killjoy HUD elements were still visible after enabling Hide User Interface. Fixed a bug where the disarm animation would not play consistently if the orb was tapped in quick succession. Check out our character breakdown to find the one that best fits your playstyle.Next: PC requirements and recommended specs

Valorant is a tactical first-person shooter in development at Riot Games, the creative studio behind League of Legends.

