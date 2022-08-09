Pace-to-Ace Virtual Assistants and Digital Humans in Turing Tests Using New NVIDIA Omniverse Avatar Cloud Engine





NVIDIA

Omniverse ACE provides developers of games, chatbots, digital twins and virtual worlds with a suite of cloud-native AI models for building and deploying interactive avatars

NVIDIA Omniverse Avatar Cloud Engine

The NVIDIA Omniverse Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE) is a suite of cloud-native AI models and services that make it easy to build and customize realistic virtual assistants and digital humans.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NVIDIA today announced the NVIDIA Omniverse Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE). It’s a suite of cloud-native AI models and services that make it easy to build and customize lifelike virtual assistants. and digital humans.

By bringing these models and services to the cloud, ACE enables businesses of all sizes to create assistants and avatars that understand multiple languages, respond to voice prompts, interact with their environment, and make intelligent recommendations. Get instant access to the massive computing power you need to create and deploy.

Rev Lebaredian, vice president of Omniverse and simulation technologies at NVIDIA, says that for decades, the industry has taught computers how to perform complex tasks and communicate with humans with ease. NVIDIA ACE makes this possible. ACE combines many advanced AI technologies to enable developers to create digital assistants that are on their way to passing the Turing test.

Built on NVIDIA’s unified computing framework, ACE provides access to the rich software tools and APIs needed to leverage the wide range of skills required for highly realistic and fully interactive avatars. To do. These include NVIDIA Riva for developing voice AI applications, NVIDIA Metropolis for computer vision and intelligent video analytics, NVIDIA Merlin for high-performance recommender systems, and large language models with natural language understanding. NVIDIA NeMo Megatron for , NVIDIA Omniverse for AI-accelerated animation.

ACE-enabled assistants and avatars transform interactions in gaming, entertainment, banking, transportation and hospitality.

Two applications built on ACE include NVIDIA’s Project Maxine and Project Tokkio. Project Maxine brings cutting-edge video and audio capabilities to virtual collaboration and content creation applications. Project Tokkio enables interactive avatars that intelligently see, perceive, talk and offer recommendations to enhance customer service in places such as restaurants.

Omniverse ACE Support Virtual Assistant and Digital Human developers plan to use ACE to accelerate their avatar development efforts.

Reallusion developers can create compelling characters quickly and easily. And now, we’re moving towards the latest advances in artificial intelligence and real-time rendering. Powered by NVIDIA’s Omniverse Avatar Cloud Engine, the iClone tool is a great way to create realistic avatars that realistically interact with your end users.

Kevin Krewell, principal analyst at TIRIAS Research, said demand for digital humans and virtual assistants continues to grow exponentially across industries, but their creation and scaling are becoming increasingly complex. I’m here. NVIDIA’s Omniverse Avatar Cloud Engine brings together all the AI ​​cloud-based microservices needed to more easily create and deliver lifelike, interactive avatars at scale.

Learn more about the Omniverse Avatar Cloud Engine.

About NVIDIA Founded in 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company’s invention of the GPU in 1999 spurred the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, and ignited the modern era of AI. NVIDIA is a full-stack computing company with datacenter-scale products that are reshaping the industry today. See https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ for more information.

For more information, please contact David PintoPR ManagerNVIDIA Corporation [email protected]

the benefits, impact, performance and capabilities of our products and technologies, including the NVIDIA Omniverse Avatar Cloud Engine; Digital assistants are well on their way to passing the Turing test by ACE. Her ACE of assistants and avatars enables the transformation of interactions in gaming, entertainment, banking, transportation and hospitality. Virtual assistant and digital human developers plan to use ACE to accelerate their avatar development efforts. The continued exponential growth in demand for digital humans and virtual assistants across the industry is a forward-looking statement that involves risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from expectations. accompanied. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: Relying on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package, and test your products. The impact of technological developments and competition. Develop new products and technologies or enhance our existing products and technologies. Market acceptance of our products or partner products. defects in design, manufacturing, or software; changes in consumer preferences or demands; Changes in industry standards and interfaces. Unexpected loss of performance of our products or technology when integrated into your system. Others detailed from time to time in NVIDIA’s most recent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, but not limited to, its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Factors. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on NVIDIA’s website and are available free of charge from NVIDIA. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA does not make assumptions about future events or circumstances. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect them.

2022 NVIDIA Corporation. all rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, NVIDIA Merlin, and NVIDIA Omniverse are trademarks or registered trademarks of his NVIDIA Corporation in the United States and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective companies with which they are associated.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/790fd8c6-705d-48e1-978c-6f502657e962.

