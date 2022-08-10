How and why to add Focus Time to Google Calendar





Over the last few years, I’ve filled my calendar with events titled “busy” or “deep work.” As an avid time blocker, I like to break his day into small chunks and dedicate each chunk of time to a specific task. From the looks of it, I’m not alone.

Enhance your Google Calendar with automation

Google Calendar got so popular that I created a new event type specifically for time-hindered people like me. This is called focus time. Here’s how to set focus time in Google Calendar and some tips for using it.

(Note: Google Calendar’s Focus Time feature is only available for work and school Google Accounts. If you’re using a personal Google Account, you won’t see the option to add it.)

How to add focus hours to Google Calendar

Adding Focus Time to your Google Calendar is just like adding any other event. Simply select a different event type.

With Google Calendar open[作成]Click.

as the type of event[フォーカス タイム]Choose.

Select the date and time for the Focus Time event to start, and the duration.

If you want the focus time event to repeat, you can do that as well.

in the details of the event[繰り返さない]Select (this is the default).

Choose the frequency and rhythm of your focus time.

If you’re really daring, you can even set Google Calendar to automatically decline meeting invites if they interfere with your focus time events. To set this,[ミーティングを自動的に辞退する]and choose whether to apply it to new meetings only or to new and existing meetings.

Note: Declining new and existing meetings is only an option for one-off Focus Time events, not recurring events.

How to get the most out of Google Calendar’s Focus Time feature

You may have heard of Parkinson’s Law. Focus Time makes it clear when a task starts and ends, so you don’t spend more time on a task than necessary. Here are some tips for getting the most out of this feature:

Don’t overschedule your focus time. Focus time helps circumvent Parkinson’s Law, but it can also enable Parkinson’s Law. Humans are generally bad at estimating time so be careful not to give yourself too much time. please.

Add a description to your focus time. That way, you can be sure that the time is devoted to specific tasks. This will help you in the future and let your colleagues know what you are working on.

Schedule time to focus on the times of the day when you are most productive. I’m usually at my best from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon (after the coffee hits, before the post-lunch lull). I want to get as much important work done in that time as possible, so I try to set aside focus time if possible. Know your chronotype and schedule your focus time accordingly.

Time blocking your calendar with focus time helps you focus your energy on the work that matters most. If you haven’t used it yet, it’s worth a try.

Other Google Calendar Tips

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zapier.com/blog/google-calendar-focus-time/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos