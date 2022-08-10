Public Square Finalist of the Indy Chamber Monumental Awards | News





Shelbyville Public Square was named a finalist in the Landscape Architecture category of the 45th Annual Indy Chambers Monumental Awards.

The monumental awards showcase the best performing regions in our built environment and celebrate the efforts of businesses across the region to enhance their indie placemaking, economic development and talent strategies. A movie premiere-themed event will be held on October 5 at the Tibbs Drive-In Theater. Tickets are available at indychamber.com/events.

Over the past few weeks, nine local licensing agencies reviewed projects submitted in the categories of architecture, construction, engineering, innovative reuse, interior design, landscape architecture, neighborhood revitalization, public art and real estate development. Did. The list below, arranged alphabetically by project name by category, represents the finalists selected for each category.

architecture

16 Tech Innovation District HqO submitted by DKGR

Geiger & Peters Renovation and Addition, courtesy of DELV Design

Wabash Power Valley headquarters submitted by RATIO

construction

Filed by the Consolidated Civil and Criminal Court of Indianapolis, FA Wilhelm Construction

Indianapolis Public Library West Perry Branch submitted by Powers & Sons Construction

The Park at the Phoenix submitted by INMOD Construction

engineering

Indianapolis Consolidated Civil and Criminal Court filed by Schmidt Associates

Riley Maternity Tower at Indiana University Health’s Riley Children’s Hospital, submitted by BSA LifeStructures

West Perry Branch Library submitted by Schmidt Associates

innovative reuse

16 Tech Innovation District HqO submitted by DKGR

Fort Ben Cultural Campus submitted by Arts for Lawrence

Golden Bear Preschool and Administration submitted by Schmidt Associates

interior design

Barnes & Thornburg Vault Room Renovation, CSO Submission

Crosspoint clubs submitted by DELV Design

North Mass Boulder by Blackline Studio

landscaping

Grand Junction Plaza submitted by City of Westfield

Nickel Plate Trail by Browning Day

SHELBYVILLE DOWNTOWN SQUARE BY RATIO

city ​​revitalization

16 Tech Innovation Districts submitted by DKGR

Goodwill filed by Cook Property Inc.

Depot Street Park and Amphitheater submitted by the City of Greenfield

public art

Fort Ben Cultural Campus submitted by Arts for Lawrence

Homage to Carmel City Hoagie, submitted by the City of Carmel

The world’s fastest submitted by the Indy Arts Council

real estate development

Proscenium Agora, Courtesy of Lauth Group, Inc.

Pand Aspen Grove at Community Heights submitted by TWG

Tinner Park Development submitted by Onyx+East

Finalists will be recognized within the categories submitted during the event on October 5th, and the top winners in each category will be eligible for the night’s premier honor, the Monumental Award. All other submissions are eligible for the People’s Choice Award. The Peoples Choice Award will be available to the public on Indy Chambers’ Facebook page from August 18th through his September 1st.

Individual tickets and tailgate packages are on sale now at IndyChamber.com/events. Interested in a sponsorship opportunity at our annual event celebrating efforts to move our community forward?Email Julie Grice at her [email protected]

About Indy Chamber

The Indy Chamber is honored to be named the 2021 ACCE Chamber of the Year for its hard work and dedication to the Indy region. We act as an advocate for progress and improvement in our communities, connecting businesses and communities to sustain strong economies and quality of life. Our advocacy efforts, networking events, economic development initiatives, and other member benefits set our members, business leaders, and communities up for success. Indy has what it takes to become a world-class region where innovation meets performance. Indy Chamber is here to realize its full potential.

