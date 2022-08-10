New Google Sites begs Apple for mercy in message war





Enlarged / Just a few of the many Google Messages logos. Can you name them all?

Ram Amadeo

For years, Google has been unable to roll out a stable and competitive messaging platform and has completely lost the messaging war to products with long-term strategies. At least some departments within the company are realizing how much this is hurting Google as a company. And now, Google’s latest strategy is… begging its competitors for mercy? It’s time to fix your text messages.”

Google has launched a new website called “Get the Message”. This is a public pressure campaign to “Tweet with @Apple and #GetTheMessage to fix your text messages.” Google hopes public pressure will push Apple to adopt RCS. It’s a minor upgrade to the SMS standard Apple uses for non-iMessage users. Google has been pushing this strategy since the beginning of the year, but coming from a company with the most dysfunctional messaging strategy in the world, it looks like a company that is tired of reaping what it sows. It seems to

Around the world, iMessage isn’t as popular (people tend to prefer Whatsapp), but in the US, iMessage is on the billboard about how bad the green (SMS) iMessage bubble is. It’s enough of a cultural phenomenon to have a top 100 song. One of Apple’s biggest competitors, especially in online services, is Google, and Google’s inability to compete with iMessage has contributed greatly to the current situation. It’s bad.

Google’s site says: It’s the norm for people using iPhones and Android phones to text each other. ”

14-year-old standards are modern, right?

Some of Google’s claims about this website don’t make much sense. Google said: “Apple converts text messages between iPhones and Android phones to SMS and MMS, obsolete technologies from the 90s and 00s. RCS can be adopted.” Nor is RCS a modern standard, it dates from 2008 and has not kept up with the times despite several intermediate updates since then.

advertisement

RCS was created by carriers (through the GSMA) as a carrier-centric messaging standard, so it has been around for a long time, but is still poorly implemented. Carriers did this during the heyday of Pay Per His Message SMS, when carrier messaging was a real revenue stream. However, now that carriers have commoditized his message, the carriers controlling RCS have no incentive to care about RCS. RCS is a zombie specification.

Google claims SMS is from 1986, so RCS is newer. However, this probably indicates that you shouldn’t use GSMA if you don’t need it. When Google and Apple partnered for a messaging duopoly, there would be no need for carriers or outdated messaging standards.

Google’s own fork of RCS

Being from 2008 means that RCS lacks much of what modern messaging standards require. First and foremost, as a standard, RCS is carrier messaging, so messages can be sent to a single carrier’s phone number rather than multiple devices over the Internet, like how modern services are expected to work. delivered to. As standard, there is no encryption. Google tried to add features to the old RCS spec, but considering some of his RCS pitches Google is doing, it’s now kind of selling “Google’s own fork of his RCS” is. Google really wants it when Apple puts its own RCS fork into iMessage.

By the way, Google’s version of RCS advertised on their website with Google-only features like optional encryption is definitely proprietary. Given that this is the standard, there is currently no way for a third party to use Google’s RCS API. Some messaging apps, such as Beeper, have contacted Google about RCS integration, but have been told that they do not have a public RCS API and have no plans to create one. Google already has an RCS API, but only Samsung is allowed to use it because Samsung has some kind of partnership deal.

If you want to implement RCS, you’ll need to run your messages through some service. Who provides that server? Probably Google. Google acquired Jibe, his leading RCS server provider, in 2015. Today, Google Jibe is making a whole pitch on how to “help the operator scale his RCS service quickly, iterate in short cycles, and quickly benefit from improvements.” . So Apple’s pitch to adopt RCS isn’t just public-interest nonsense about making texting with Android users better. It also means running Apple’s messages through Google servers. Google makes money on both server fees and data retrieval.

