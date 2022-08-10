Google accuses Apple of poorly sending messages from Android to iPhone





Google has blamed Apple for how it converts text and media from Android users to the iPhone. Google is asking Apple to adopt RCS, a new standard for converting media between devices. Users have long lamented the green speech bubbles and blurry videos that accompany their text his messages between iPhone and Android. Loading Something is loading.

On Tuesday, Google bluntly accused Apple of failing to improve the user experience between iPhone and Android users on its website.

Some users have long lamented the green message bubbles that come with cross-device messaging, such as low-quality compressed video, lack of read receipts, and other headaches.

Google blames Apple for converting texts sent between iPhones and Androids into what they call SMS and MMS. Both of these are decades old ways of sending text-only messages from device to device.

Instead, Google claims Apple should use something called Rich Communication Services (RSC). Google says it is a “modern industry standard” aimed at improving the way people send media such as emojis, videos and photos, as well as texts and phone calls.

“These issues exist because Apple refuses to adopt modern text messaging standards when people using iPhones and Android phones text each other.” , on the Android website.

The page encourages visitors to share the campaign on social media and “support @Apple #getthemessage”.

“Texting between iPhone and Android is broken. Time for Apple to fix the green and blue speech bubble and text everyone,” reads a social text.

Apple did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

This is just the latest example of Google asking Apple to adopt RCS. In June, when rapper Drake released “Texts Go Green,” a song about miscommunication with his partner, Google seized the opportunity to make its case.

Google’s social team posted an “unofficial lyric commentary video” praising the song and interpreting the lyrics as a complaint about iPhones turning Android users’ text green.

Android (@Android) June 18, 2022

“If only Apple’s very talented engineering team would fix this,” reads Google’s June video.

