India could be a catalyst for innovation around the world





Over the past decades, India has played a decisive role in fulfilling its role as a global innovation powerhouse. Like fine wine, India’s technology ecosystem has matured and become truly world-class. From helping the world deal with her infamous Y2K crisis to ensuring the resilience of global businesses in the gloomy times of the pandemic, her one message that came out strong was: . “Whatever the challenge, India is the solution. Today, the Indian tech industry is present in over 100 countries and employs employees of over 150 nationalities. According to the Global Innovation Index 2021 ranking: India is the top innovative country in Central and South Asia and has outperformed its innovation performance relative to its development level for the 11th consecutive year. It is also reflected in the number of patents filed by Indian companies based in India.From the listing of Freshworks to the expansion of Indian startups such as Meesho and Innov8 into Silicon Valley, the story of Indian startups is becoming a reality. It has become a thing.

India’s sweet spot is leadership in building inclusive public technology. No other country has used and designed technology for the greater good of society as we do. It caught the attention of the world. Google, while proposing an interbank payment system in the US, cited India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for sharing his extensive experience and lessons learned for the West to follow. . So what sets us apart? India’s focus on technology and service delivery, ease of doing business, world-class infrastructure, favorable demographics, vibrant Several factors, including a robust startup ecosystem and a vast pool of digital talent, strategically position India as a hub for innovation. world.

Indian tech companies have become an integral part of the global economy. According to a recent study with S&P Global, India’s IT not only contributed her $80 billion to US Gross Domestic Product in 2021, but also employed more than 600,000 people, as well as strengthened its talent base. Did. We are focused on bridging the gaps in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

About 200,000 Indian students in the country contribute $7.7 billion annually to the US economy, according to data released by the US State Department. From the value chain to the end of its customers, Indian tech companies invest in US talent and technology, augmenting them with global resources to develop cutting-edge innovations. According to our research, since 2017, India’s IT sector has generated her $103 billion in revenue and directly employs her 207,000 people in the US. By the third quarter of 2020, as the world grappled with the ripple effects of covid, innovative solutions were rapidly being developed to combat disease and adapt to a socially distanced world. Many of the innovations in India have been developed by the Indian technology industry.

Fueling the global economy with world-class digital talent: In 2021, there were nearly 6 job postings in the United States for every available computer and math worker. The number of open job openings per available IT worker has increased to 11 by 2022 as the need for digitization increases. This skills shortage in IT jobs is not just a US problem, it’s a global problem. In the knowledge economy, people are the most strategic asset. And the Indian tech industry is well positioned to help fill the STEM gap. India has a higher number of female STEM graduates than in the West. Moreover, our IT workforce is breaking down the walls between urban and rural boundaries. With the pace of digital transformation increasing, today’s industry needs not just engineers in metropolitan areas, but talent who specialize in arts, healthcare, finance, and other niche areas. As a result, India is currently the largest tech hub, with projected revenue of her $227 billion in 2022. Beyond technology services, the Software as a Service (SaaS) movement, born out of India and built for the rest of the world, will generate $1 trillion in value by 2030, accounting for almost a quarter of the industry’s revenue. is expected to produce 1 of

So what next?: There is no doubt that humanity is turning to technology to solve multiple global problems. These include not only business issues, but also social issues, sustainability, humanitarian challenges such as energy and health crises, comprehensive digital literacy, and more. As digitization progresses and technology permeates every aspect of our daily lives, it is more important than ever to ensure that technology is truly human-centric. This will be a key challenge facing countries and industries in the next decade. Increased adoption of technology should not only bridge the gap, but improve human productivity.

Talent determines a nation’s competitive advantage in this digital world. India has a young, diverse, digitally-skilled and talented workforce that could be a key to global innovation and growth.

With the [email protected] now setting the stage, the next 25 years will be a turning point in India’s rise as a global economic and technological powerhouse. All signs point to this decade being Indian techcade and one that will be remembered for a long time to come.

Debjani Ghosh is the president of NASSCOM.

