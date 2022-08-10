roll. 3 is live.All skins from the game’s last season event are here





Overwatch Anniversary Remix 3 offers a new version of Tracer’s graffiti skin.

blizzard entertainment

With the release of Overwatch 2 just around the corner, it’s time to say goodbye to the original game once and for all. Blizzard announced Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3. The event is now live on all platforms and runs through August 30th.

This is an important date as Blizzard will no longer sell loot boxes after that date. Overwatch 2 will do away with Loot Boxes and introduce Battle Passes. In the meantime, you can earn loot boxes in Overwatch. After Overwatch 2 launches on October 4th, Blizzard will automatically open all remaining loot boxes. (Remember, all cosmetics carry over to Overwatch 2.)

However, I recommend opening the box ASAP, especially if you’re running out of credits like me. and some of them are bangers.

Legendary skin

Six remixed Legendary skins are available for this event. Hero Galleries require 3,000 credits each. Or, if you’re lucky, you can get it from the final Anniversary Loot Box. Note: Log in once during the event to get the Anniversary Loot Box for free.

Tagged tracer (above)

Graffiti Tracer is my second favorite Tracer skin. Or at least it was my second favorite. The remixed version of Tagged Tracer is even better. This skin is sick. I need to hurry up and finish writing this post so I can unlock it.

Genjiman Genji

Genjiman Overwatch genji skin.

blizzard entertainment

An obvious play on Ultraman, this is a fresh spin on the Genji Sentai skin that replaces green with red and yellow.

Proteus: 76 Soldier: 76

Proteus: 76

blizzard entertainment

are you kidding me ! ? This is a cleaner take on the Cyborg: 76 skin with a sharper black and gold theme. i love it I’m not sure if it will completely replace Grillmaster: 76, but I will rotate this from time to time.

Mechatron Farah

Overwatch Mechatron Pharah Skin

blizzard entertainment

yes. Very much so. This black and purple version of Faraz Mech Queen skin hits all the boxes for me. Blizzard, this is also a great job.

Varsity D.Va

Varsity D Va Skin

blizzard entertainment

This is a fan-favorite Academy skin tweak that I’m digging into. However, I don’t feel a great sense of urgency to get this. Anyway, I can’t stop the cruiser skin.

Arctic Operation Baptiste

Arctic Ops Baptiste Skin for Overwatch.

blizzard entertainment

Unfortunately, this isn’t the most exciting one. Most of the Baps Desert Ops skins are white versions and I think they’re actually cooler than this one.

challenge skin

In addition to the 6 Legendary Remixes, you’ll also have one more chance to win previous Weekly Challenge Skins. Play and unlock 27 games each week in Arcade, Quickplay and Competitive. Wins count double. Play 9 games with the associated player icon and 18 games with the spray.

The skins that can be unlocked are:

As I said before, Comic Book Tracer is one of the best skins in Overwatch. I love the comic bookish sound effects that play when you land a melee attack. Its max.

In addition to all these skins, Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 brings back the Brawl Seasonal Events: Overwatch Archive Missions (and harder Challenge Missions), Lcioball, and Junkensteins Revenge (and Challenge Missions). , Freezethaw Elimination, Meis Snowball Offensive, Snowball Deathmatch, Yeti Hunter, Capture the Flag, Bounty Hunter.

I’m feeling a bit depressed that this will be the final event of Overwatch 1, so I’ll be playing all limited time modes over the next few weeks. We hope to return sometime in Overwatch 2, but in any case we don’t want to miss the chance to return to Storm in his Rising.

