Concussion Detection Helmet 3D Printing Software Launches Eagle Startup Showcase Amidst Innovation Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University





Among the innovations recently announced in collaboration with StarterStudio at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Build Stage Accelerator Demo Day are the first commercially available in-orbit balloon technology, sensors embedded in sports helmets that can detect concussions in real time, and It included design/simulation software for 3D printing. Economic Development Initiatives focus on new technologies that will facilitate the creation of high-paying jobs in places such as Volusia County, Florida.

Dr. Ali Tamijani, professor of aerospace engineering and CEO of Novineer, unveiled his company’s 3D printing design and simulation software at Demo Day.

“We are very proud of all the startups that have joined this year’s accelerator,” said Dr. Stephanie Miller, Executive Director of Embry-Riddle’s Technology Transfer and Research Park Initiative. “The program required an enormous amount of work in a short period of time, and the Demo Day showed it perfectly. research parks and regional innovation ecosystems.”

Embry-Riddle partnered with StarterStudio to resume its accelerator program earlier this year after a pandemic hiatus. Demo Day was the culmination of his 10-week course helping company founders refine their market strategies, define key performance indicators, identify funding options, and more. The event will showcase companies founded by Embry-Riddle students and professors, start-ups already in his MicaPlex Technology Business Incubator at the university, and one of his from the local community to invest in tech business ideas. I pitched the house and a panel of advisors.

Participating startups are eligible to receive between $10,000 and $25,000 in funding from the StarterStudio Investment Committee’s Evergreen Seed Fund upon reaching certain startup milestones, and future is eligible to receive up to $225,000 in matching funds.

Novineer was the first to receive such funding. Novineer is a 3D printing design and simulation software company led by CEO Ali Tamijani, who is also a professor of aerospace engineering at Embry-Riddle. The company made $25,000.

Following the event, SpaceLoon, another participating company, a suborbital balloon company located within the MicaPlex incubator, was awarded a $255,999 National Science Foundation Small Business Innovation Research Grant. With this funding, the company will employ his three full-time employees. One is a postdoc or PhD. A student and two technicians.

Salman Ahmed, co-founder and COO of CVvlogs, pitched his company’s innovation, a unique recruiting app focused on video resumes.

insider insight

Four companies participated in Demo Day and showcased their innovations.

CVvlogs, a company developing unique recruiting apps, has outlined plans to capitalize on the global online job market, which is expected to grow to $43.39 billion by 2027. The company, which focuses on video interviews that showcase applicants’ soft his skills, saves both applicants and recruiters time. , reducing the chances of qualified candidates being overlooked. Already, the company has 12,000 app downloads, 6,000 registered applicants and 300 registered recruiters in overseas markets.

CVvlogs Founder and CEO: Syed Ahmed; Co-Founder and COO: Salman Ahmed. Founder and Vice President of Technology: Ali Nayeem. Co-founder and CTO: Muhammad Abdullah.

Develops in-helmet sensor technology to detect concussion symptoms in athletes, says “about 50% of all concussions go undiagnosed,” despite 3.8 million sports-related concussions reported annually said Alex Britton, founder and CEO of CerebriTech, a company that

Citing his company’s NASA-patented technology that enables real-time assessment of a player’s cognitive function and risk of brain injury, he says the technology will be sold to professional, semi-professional, and college soccer and hockey teams. I explained that I would. About 67,000 athletes. The device can also recommend whether an athlete should be removed from the game or determine where in the brain the damage occurred.

Britton, an Embry-Riddle Mechanical Engineering student, also attended tech talks on entrepreneurship in the spring of 2022, receiving advice from industry leaders, including notes on how to fine-tune revenue models. . The attorney’s benefits reflected in his company’s current plans, which include one-time device purchases and annual service fees.

CerebriTech Founder and CEO: Alex Britton; Co-Founder and COO: Elle Ferguson. Co-founder and CFO: Elias Campbell.

Novineer plans to bring 3D printing design and simulation software to market to make the process of designing, modeling, and manufacturing higher quality 3D printed parts simpler and faster. The design time, which used to take about four days, is shortened). , up to 12 hours with Novineer technology). The idea for this product came partly from his three separate research projects conducted by Dr. Ali Tamijani, his CEO of the company and professor at Eagle. These projects have received his $2.5 million in funding from NASA, the U.S. Air Force, and the National Science Foundation, and in 2019 Tamijani received his coveted Early Career Award for pioneering research. Awarded.

Novineer CEO: Dr. Ali Tamijani; CTO: Dr. Zhichao Wang.

SpaceLoon, developer of the first commercial balloon capable of reaching the suborbital mesosphere region of space, offers a low-cost solution for companies to deploy payloads into suborbital space for research and testing. The team is now seeking $500,000 in seed funding to further develop the technology.

SpaceLoon Founder and CEO: Pradeep Shinde; Co-Founder and CSO: Michael Segal-Rozenhaimer.

StarterStudio CEO Dawn Haynes said: “The program kicks off on her August 2nd and culminates with Demo Day in Orlando on October 4th.”

Posted In: Applied Science | Business | Computers & Technology | Engineering | Space

