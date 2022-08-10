Houston Startup Raises $25M, Business Plan Race App Opens, Other Local Innovation News





We’re on the other side of the hill, which is summer in Houston, but Bayou City is still hot when it comes to innovation news, and there may be headlines you missed.

In this short story roundup of Houston startups and tech, a Houston venture capital fund made its latest investment, a hydrogen startup raised new funding, and an accelerator opened an app.

Houston Hydrogen Startup Closes $25M Series B

The hydrogen company is raising new capital. Photo via utility.global

Houston-based sustainable hydrogen company Utility Global has closed a $25 million Series B funding round, reports Axios.

Houston-based private equity firm Ara Partners led the round. Other participating investors include Samsung Ventures, NOVA and Aramco.

Founded in 2018, Utility Global has developed clean hydrogen solutions. The proprietary technology, called the eXERO Technology Platform, includes a zero-power process that converts sustainable waste streams into high-purity hydrogen. Additionally, the company has developed his H2Gen product line to provide customers with reliable, low-carbon, high-purity hydrogen that offers unmatched feedstock flexibility and highly competitive economics. did.

“Leveraging the industry-first eXERO process, Utility Global is expanding into multiple industry sectors,” the company’s website states. “Whether it’s next generation fuels, green chemicals or sustainable steel, Utility Global’s products can meet your needs. Ideally, in the steel industry, waste-to-Hydrogen products convert waste gas into pure hydrogen, enabling the decarbonization of the steelmaking process.

Houston women-focused VC fund leads fintech round

The Artemis Fund, led by Diana Murakhovskaya, Leslie Goldman and Stephanie Campbell, has announced its latest investment.courtesy photo

Houston-based Artemis Fund, a women-led, women-centric venture capital fund, has announced its latest investment. The company announced it led a seed funding round for Los Angeles-based Payverse. Payverse is a payment processor focused on enabling global commerce with emerging technologies.

Alpha Ascent Ventures, Frank Mastrangelo, Mary Wieler and Jonathan Palmer also participated in this round. Hanton Andrews Carse LLP represented Artemis.

The Artemis Fund invests in phenomenal female talent to modernize and diversify wealth. Payverse is poised to transform the payments industry by making it easier and more cost-effective for businesses and consumers to transact globally. Includes experts and industry leaders. ”

Houston Public Service Professional Accelerator opens applications for second cohort

HTXelerator is gearing up for a second cohort. Photo credit: HoustonTX.gov

HTXelerator, a non-profit organization launched last fall with a mission to identify and prepare future-focused leaders for public service, particularly boards, commissions and city councils, has applied for a second cohort. It was started. This three-month program of his trains class members on the basics of city government and ends with a competition called a pitch. In this competition, each participant can propose a hypothetical race policy platform.

As the Houston area continues to grow, so does the need for public leadership that reflects the city’s dynamic diversity,” said Renee Cross, senior director of the Public Relations and Hobby School at the University of Houston. stated in the release. She has an interest in public service and learns from experts in government, nonprofits, academia and the private sector. Whether pursuing leadership positions or running for public office, HTXelerator graduates are ahead of the game.

Applications close on August 22nd and cohort members will be announced by August 29th. Registration is free, but there is a charge of $250 per participant. Scholarships are available for those in need. The program begins with a weekend retreat on September 10th and He on the 11th and ends with a pitch competition on December 7th.

Houston startup partners with pet tech giant

Wag, Robinhood and DonateStock have teamed up on a new initiative. Photo by Jason Briscoe on Unsplash

Houston-based DonateStock, a fintech platform that makes stock-based donations easy, has been adopted by Wag, a mobile-first marketplace for pet services. The company also signed a deal with Robinhood. Through these partnerships, the company launched his Wag! The Community Share program is a new method of charitable giving for the pet care provider community and national pet nonprofits, according to a news release.

Through its SPAC, CHW Acquisition Corp., Wag! will reserve up to 300,000 shares of common stock for the program, arranged and managed through Robinhood. The company provides details such as how to participate in the release.

With this release, DonateStock CEO and Co-Founder Steve Latham is playing a key role in a groundbreaking initiative to use his common stock to support pet nonprofits in the country at scale. I am excited to do it. Our mission is to democratize the giving of charitable stock. By allocating inventory to over 500 pet nonprofits, Wag! is expanding the definition of what it means.

Annual business contest held, submissions open at Houston business contest

Houston small businesses can enter the annual Liftoff Houston Contest. Photo credit: liftoffhouston.smapply.org

The City of Houston’s annual business plan competition has begun. Liftoff Houston is an entrepreneurial initiative aimed at enhancing mentorship, business support, and education for Houston entrepreneurs. The program’s sponsor, Capital One Bank, is offering prizes totaling $30,000.

To be eligible for the Startup Program, applicants must:

You must be in the start-up stage of your business. That is, the business he must have an idea or have been running the business for less than a year. Revenue must be less than $10,000. Must live within the city limits of Houston. Also, if you have a place of business, it must be within the limits of the City of Houston.

Participants can also apply for the 2022 Liftoff Houston Educational Pathway. There are no eligibility requirements for this program. The program supports small businesses and provides access to workshops and eventual competitions.

There are three award categories: product, service and innovation.

$10,000 awarded for best product-based business plan (retail, resale, merchandise, etc.) $10,000 awarded for best service-based business plan (food, labor, consulting, etc.) $10,000 awarded for best innovation-based business plan (software, hardware, invention), new market business, etc.)

The contest opens online on July 27th and closes on August 19th. Full schedule is online.

