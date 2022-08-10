NVIDIA Omniverse – USD Connectors, Tools, Simulations, and Developer Frameworks





NVIDIA uses the SIGGRAPH conference to unveil a wide range of developer frameworks, tools, apps and plugins for NVIDIA Omniverse, a platform for building and connecting metaverse worlds based on Universal Scene Descriptions (USD) .

Omniverse is a multi-GPU scalable computing platform for creating virtual worlds. Nearly 700 companies around the world use it to enhance architectural and product design, simplify visual effects workflows, and build digital twins of factories, cities, and the planet.

Omnivers expansion leverages AI to enable artists, developers and engineers to easily build virtual worlds and content that seamlessly connect to leading 3D applications including solutions from PTC Creo, SideFX Houdini and Siemens Xcelerator It includes some tools and features that you can use. platform.

Rev Lebaredian, Vice President of Omniverse and Simulation Technologies at NVIDIA, explains:

“The Metaverse is a multitrillion-dollar opportunity that organizations recognize cannot be ignored, but many struggle to find a clear path on how to tackle it. “Bridging the gap between virtual and virtual worlds, we deliver these new tools, technologies, and collaborations that enable the leap into today’s 3D Internet.”

New applications and frameworks

NVIDIA CEO Jenson Huang announced the launch of the Omniverse Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE). It is a suite of cloud-native AI models and services for building and deploying lifelike virtual assistants and digital humans.

NVIDIA also announced platform updates including:

Omniverse Kit is a toolkit for building native Omniverse extensions and applications. Major updates to Omniverse’s PhysX, including real-time, multi-GPU scalable softbody and particle cloth simulation, bring more physical precision to virtual worlds and objects. The new OmniLive workflow is an overhaul of USD-based collaboration in Omniverse, improving the speed and performance of multi-app 3D workflows, enabling non-destructive USD workflows, and enabling collaboration between artists and developers. Make it easier than ever. Omniverse Audio2Face is an AI tool that can create facial animations directly from audio files, inferring and generating realistic emotions, and a giant leap forward in AI-driven animation with its new ability to animate all facial features. bring. Omniverse Machinima is an app for easily creating 3D cinematics and animated movies with hundreds of new free 3D assets from Post Scriptum, Beyond the Wire and Shadow Warrior 3 games, plus new AIs like Audio2Gesture Get a suite of animation tools. Realistic arm and body movements from audio files. His Omniverse DeepSearch is now available to Omniverse Enterprise customers. DeepSearch helps teams use AI to intuitively and accurately search a vast untagged 3D asset database of visuals using natural language such as ‘red, rusty barrel’. DeepSearch is a game-changing tool for game developers and his VFX studios, making it extremely difficult to search through hundreds of thousands of untagged assets. Award-winning studio Industrial Light & Magic leverages DeepSearch to unlock a growing library of hundreds of thousands of environmental assets.

Additionally, NVIDIA Modulus, a physical machine learning framework, is now available as an Omniverse Extension. Modulus-trained Physics ML models are 4,000x, and in some cases, 100,000x faster for some applications, bringing unprecedented accuracy closer to high-fidelity simulations while delivering near-real-time performance. Modulus is one of the cornerstones of scientific digital twins, including NVIDIA’s Earth-2.

Build a metaverse with the USD connector

As part of a collaboration with partners in the industrial, design, simulation, and CAD software ecosystem, NVIDIA announces 11 new Omniverse connectors, USD-based plug-ins, bringing Omniverse workflows to enterprises in the industrial and scientific communities. Expand and increase the number of connectors to the Omniverse USD ecosystem to 112.

Beta connectors are available for PTC Creo, Visual Components, and SideFX Houdini. We also announced continued development of connectors for Blender, Autodesk Alias, Autodesk Civil 3D, Siemens JT, SimScale, and the Open Geospatial Consortium, further opening up metaverse workflows for manufacturing, engineering, and design firms.

A major update to the core simulation technology representing materials, physics, and light in the metaverse world has been released.

Serving as the material standard for physically accurate representations of 3D materials for ten years, NVIDIA MDL is now fully open source, allowing developers to bring material definition language support to any renderer. NeuralVDB, coming soon to beta, is the next evolution of OpenVDB, bringing AI and GPU optimizations to sparse volumetric datasets, reducing the memory footprint of these large datasets by up to 100x To do.

Omniverse platform

