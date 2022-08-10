Cannondale rewinds the year with a Winnie SuperSix EVO Leichtbau that weighs 750g





Cannondale has released the SuperSix EVO Leichtbau, a limited edition race bike frameset.

Leichtbau means light in German and the claimed weight of this frameset is 750g, matching some of the older SuperSix framesets.

Cannondale has maintained much in common with the Cannondale SuperSix EVO Hi-Mod when it comes to aerodynamically optimized tube shapes, cable routing and tire clearance, while reducing this demanded weight with new carbon construction, materials and parts. achieved.

Cannondale says it created the Leichtbau to honor its legacy of performance and its relentless pursuit of the perfect ride.

However, few people are able to participate in the celebration. The SuperSix EVO Leichtbau is limited to 200 units worldwide and priced at 4,250 / $5,200 / 4,999.

90g saving

The claimed weight of the Leichtbau is 750g.cannondale

According to Cannondale, the Leichtbau frameset weighs 750g including small parts.

According to Cannondale, this is 90g lighter than Cannondale’s standard SuperSix EVO Hi-Mod frameset and is a premium option in the brand range.

Cannondale says it achieved this weight reduction by using its most sophisticated carbon construction to date, along with the latest layup technology and cutting-edge materials.

Cannondale didn’t elaborate further on what this layup technology is or how the materials differ from the Hi-Mod version of the SuperSix. However, the spec sheet for this new frameset lists the frame and fork material as SuperSix EVO Leichtbau Carbon.

lightweight extras

Leichtbau has custom switchplates.cannondale

The Leichtbau frameset has several features that set it apart from the standard SuperSix EVO.

The frameset comes with a special edition rear derailleur hanger. This appears to be similar to the custom his hanger that AJ Bell found on Elisa Balsamos Cannondale SuperSix at his Women’s Tour in 2021 and Alberto Bettiols Rapha x Palace Cannondale SystemSix at the 2022 Tour de France.

Leichtbau is written on the top tube.cannondale

The SuperSix’s down tube has a switchplate that can be swapped out for different cable routing options depending on the type of groupset you have installed on your bike. Leichtbau has a specific version of the switchplate with concentric circles and the Cannondale logo etched on it.

Practical over aesthetics, the Leichtbau comes with Speed ​​Release thru axles. Cannondale says these make wheel swaps easier. This should mean you don’t have to reach for a multi-tool when fixing a puncture.

modern classic

Each frame is numbered.cannondale

Cannondale describes the Leichtbau as a modern classic due to its combination of advanced materials and construction with a time-tested black and chrome aesthetic.

The frame has minimal graphics, mostly around the head tube and on the forks, with Leichtbau written on the top tube.

Cannondale says each of the 200 frames will be numbered.

