Shaheen Praises America’s Historic Innovation and International Competitiveness Law





August 9, 2022

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Sen. Jean Shaheen (D-New Hampshire) – Chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies – After President Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 into law today, issued the following statement:

Historic law develops U.S. policy addressing strategic, economic, and diplomatic tools for global strategy that enable the U.S. to meet challenges posed to the U.S. by China and other global competitors Let The comprehensive package not only invests in key economic and military scientific research and microchips, but also strengthens domestic manufacturing and supply chains.

“I am thrilled that the CHIPS and Science Act is now national law. The United States is now on track to produce advanced semiconductors that power everything from cell phones to washing machines, lowering the cost of these commodities and eliminating supply chain bottlenecks. It will reduce it and create high-paying jobs in the country,” Shaheen said. “I am particularly proud that the provisions I have created are included in the final package, including those that strengthen and diversify the STEM student pipeline. We are proud to support this bipartisan law that invests in national security, especially in the face of growing threats from China.This bill is a game-changer for innovation and competition in America. , as Chairman of the Commerce, Justice and Science Budget Subcommittee, I look forward to working with you to ensure the successful implementation of this law.”

Specifically, the CHIPS and Science Act includes:

$52 billion in grants and incentives to attract chip companies to the U.S. and invest in research and development to advance domestic semiconductor manufacturing; prioritizing and supporting science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education; includes funds dedicated to expanding America’s STEM workforce, including key provisions of Shaheen’s STEM Learning Opportunities Act, and funds to improve access to STEM educational opportunities for rural schools. increase. Restrictions on federally funded companies investing in China and Russia $500 million for international secure communications systems $200 million for training chip workers $1.5 billion for public wireless supply chain innovation EDA) $1 Billion Approval to Support Economic Development Activities in Economically Deprived Communities through EDA $10 Billion Approval for National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Research and Manufacturing Partnerships to the Office of Science and Manufacturing Other science and innovation activities at the U.S. Department of Energy including grants of major programs at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Senator Shaheen has been a strong advocate of funding priorities for STEM education and scientific research through his leadership on the Senate’s Appropriations Subcommittees for Commerce, Judiciary, Science and Related Agencies. Shaheen has secured language inclusion under her bipartisan STEM Learning Opportunities Act and has secured funding to support the research and development of her innovative STEM education programs, including after-school and out-of-class activities. did. This language will help the federal government expand experiential learning opportunities to strengthen the pipeline of students entering the STEM workforce, especially from traditionally underrepresented groups, such as women and communities of color. I’m trying to improve my investment. Shaheen recently visited her Tech Camp at the University of New Hampshire (UNH) to meet with students and teachers to discuss their groundbreaking research and research shortly after CHIPS and the Science Act were passed in the Senate.

###

