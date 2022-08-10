OneDrive Celebrates 15 Years: Delivering New, Intuitive Experiences





Today marks the 15th anniversary of OneDrive. Whether you’re working on a big project at work, planning a family reunion, backing up important content to a new device, or staying connected with friends and loved ones through photos and videos, thanks to OneDrive. Thank you.

OneDrive: A Brief History

Figure 1. The evolution of OneDrive.

Our story began in August 2007 when Microsoft first launched its cloud storage system, allowing people to share and sync files in the cloud. A little over a year later, we added the ability to store and access your photos and videos. His first five years were a period of rapid growth. Especially as businesses move their productivity and collaboration solutions to the cloud with Microsoft 365 (formerly Microsoft Office 365) and people rely on their mobile devices to manage everything. Turn personal photos into work emails and files.

As the amount of content both businesses and individuals store online has begun to grow exponentially, we continue to work on ways to simplify how people manage their files and collaborate with others. I was.

In life outside the office, we have introduced features that provide peace of mind to consumers. With features like camera roll backup and his PC folder backup, your files are protected in the cloud, so you don’t have to worry if your personal device gets damaged or lost. Whether you’ve suffered a malicious attack or need to recover accidentally deleted files, we’ve got you covered. We also realized that for our most important personal documents, we needed an extra layer of security and the ability to access them from anywhere, so in 2019 we released Personal Vault.

Since 2016, Gartner has recognized Microsoft as a Leader in the Content Services Platforms Magic Quadrant. OneDrive’s value proposition is evolving from the ability to share files to reliably, seamlessly and securely collaborate with internal team members and external colleagues across desktop, mobile and web form factors. . Over the last five years, OneDrive has grown 240% in monthly active users. Additionally, Microsoft customers such as Expedia Group, Nestl, GAP Inc., and Ecolab are turning to OneDrive to ensure their employees’ secure collaboration and productivity in the new world of hybrid work.

Video Description: Expedia Group improves collaboration, productivity, and security with Microsoft OneDrive.

We are proud of how our products continue to evolve. OneDrive has evolved into the core system for powering all file experiences across Microsoft 365. Get the best experience with OneDrive.

Whether you’re working alone on a project, collaborating with a team, or sharing photos and videos with family, share even more features to help you access everything you need I am happy to be able to do this.

Introducing the new OneDrive home experience

Video description: Introducing the new landing experience for OneDrive for web.

We’ve redesigned the OneDrive home experience to make it easier to get back to work and catch up on what you missed while you were away. OneDrive will soon show you the most relevant files and list the most recent files with activity updates so you can see everything at a glance and quickly prioritize where to start working.

Evolved the recent view to OneDrive home. This makes it easy to find the file you need to work on first in the morning or every time work starts. Do you have a product launch guide to put together, or a customer roadmap you submitted to your teammates for feedback?[最近使用したファイル]You can now filter by file type (.docx, .pptx, .xlsx, and .pdf) using the buttons at the top of the list. Simply select the Word button to go to its launch guide and finish the finishing touches.

Video description: Filter recent files by type. Stay up to date with the latest activity on your files.

Through OneDrive, you’ll have access to all the collaboration tools that help you and your team deliver quality results, including threaded comments, @mentions, real-time co-editing, and highlighted changes.To keep these actions up to date, OneDrive[アクティビティ]column was introduced. This will show you the latest hidden edits and comments in the shared document.

[アクティビティ]column is[マイ ファイル]It also appears in the view, showing all shares, @mentions, comments, and tasks assigned by collaborators, so you can see which reviewers have contributed their comments.

For example, if your team is writing a white paper for a new product release,[アクティビティ]You can check the columns to see which edits or comments need your attention, or who needs to be reminded to address the action item.

Finally, to easily find and access where you’re continuously working, click on the left navigation of OneDrive home.[クイック アクセス]You can pin document libraries to sections.

OneDrive Home will be available in the coming months. This new landing experience on OneDrive for the web is rolling out to his OneDrive users at work and school.

Familiar and consistent experience across all files

We’re dedicated to providing a consistent collaborative file experience across Microsoft 365 with OneDrive. That’s why we’ve been working to provide a more intuitive sharing experience across Office apps, OneDrive, SharePoint, and Teams. It provides a quick and robust way to grant access to information, set fine-grained sharing controls, and view and manage who has shared files with. Access personal and group-wide settings.

Figure 2. A consistent and intuitive sharing experience across Microsoft Teams.

We’ve also created a familiar file experience in OneDrive, SharePoint, and Microsoft Teams so you can quickly find and share the files you regularly work on with your colleagues. Consistency whether you browse, move, or copy files in OneDrive or Microsoft Teams channels, add shortcuts to OneDrive from SharePoint sites or document libraries in Teams, or access standard and private channel files in Teams You get a consistent experience with

Figure 3. Add shared folders to OneDrive for easy access directly within Microsoft Teams.

A new way to share memories

Since 2007, OneDrive has promised to give you peace of mind that your photos, videos, and files are protected in the cloud. And now, we’re extending that commitment to an updated photo-sharing experience to relive memories of a lifetime.

Figure 4. Share and relive beautiful moments with OneDrive Photo Stories.

Recently available in preview, OneDrive Photo Stories brings all your memories to a private, invite-only feed that you can share with family and friends. Supports comments, reactions, and notifications to encourage genuine interaction through the photos people care about. The feature is now available in Australia on his OneDrive mobile apps for Android and iOS from his favorite web browser. We plan to roll out new features in the US and other regions in the second half of 2022. We will continue to listen to your feedback to develop and improve features.

We’re committed to providing you with the ability to protect your important files and memories and securely connect with the people who matter most. This is made possible thanks to your continued support and feedback!

Thank you for the past 15 years and for the wonderful years to come!

Want to learn more?

OneDrive Turns 15 Hear the latest episode of the Intrazone podcast! Go behind the scenes with the OneDrive team: Steven Bailey, Corporate Vice President of Engineering, OneDrive and SharePoint, and Arwa Tyebkhan, Principal Group Product Manager, OneDrive , celebrate OneDrive’s 15th lap around the sun, reminiscing about the early days while sharing some exciting new things. Announcements will be rolled out soon.

Check out our products:

