Google is pressuring Apple to stop being stubborn and adopt RCS — you can join





What You Need to Know Google has launched a new campaign to pressure Apple to adopt RCS. A page on Google’s Android website lists all the reasons why Apple should support RCS in iMessage. Silence on this matter.

Google has no hesitation in wanting Apple to adopt RCS on the iPhone, and its latest campaign is perhaps the company’s biggest attempt to pressure Cupertino to do just that.

Google’s new “Get the Message” campaign consists of a page on the company’s Android website listing all the reasons Apple needs to “fix text messages” by supporting RCS in iMessage. He pointed out that Apple’s reliance on his outdated SMS and MMS to send text messages to non-Apple devices has caused a series of problems for iPhone users as well as Android phones. I’m here.

These include poor quality media, group chat incompatibilities, inability to send messages over Wi-Fi, read receipts, input indicators, and lack of end-to-end encryption. Google even says Apple’s green speech bubble is hard to read.

Google cites several social media articles and examples expressing frustration with Apple’s lack of support.

Messaging between Android and iOS is a bit confusing. And we would like to imagine a world where iMessage comes to Android, but it never happens, so we have to settle for RCS coming to iMessage. This isn’t the first time Google has publicly denounced Apple.

Apple’s iMessage lock-in is a documented strategy. Using peer pressure and bullying as a way to market a product is dishonest for a company that places humanity and fairness at the core of its marketing. Standards exist today to fix this. https://t.co/MiQqMUOrgn January 8, 2022

With RCS, which has many of the features iMessage users are accustomed to, Google sought to ease the messy text messaging landscape. The company also introduced a way to translate reaction emojis across platforms, so Android users no longer received the “Nick liked the image” message. Google is also rolling out a new Google Photos integration that lets you send videos without the expected quality loss. Google is also working to extend end-to-end encryption to support group chats in Google Messages. However, Google’s efforts have been fairly one-sided, at least until Apple adopts his RCS for his iMessage.

It doesn’t help that Google’s message about messaging is confusing, to say the least. But there are signs the company is now trying to clean up that practice by ditching the superfluous messaging app.

That said, Apple seems pretty content with not supporting RCS and has been largely silent on the subject. According to court documents, company executives viewed his iMessage as a great way to lock customers into the platform, making it essentially impossible to extend additional support for Android.

So it seems unlikely that Apple will support RCS any time soon, but at least no one can say it’s due to a lack of effort on Google’s part.

In the meantime, you can visit the “Get the Message” website and use the #GetTheMessage hashtag to share Google’s messages on your Twitter account.

