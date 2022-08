Job of the Week: If Your Resume Is A Page Turner, Check Out These 18 Open Tech Jobs

Editor’s Note: Each week, we send out an email newsletter highlighting the most exciting career opportunities in your region. We affectionately call it This Week in Jobs (aka TWIJ — twidge.). This week’s issue is below. It’s meant to live in your inbox. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Its National Book Lover Day! Whether you spend the occasional beach read before bed every night or speed-read non-fiction, today is the day to celebrate reading in your life.

Between books? There are many stories and opportunities for you to peruse below.

What exactly is digital infrastructure and why is it important to the region’s development? Explore this topic in depth during August.

How does your organization support technical education in your community? Join these Technical.ly ecosystem builders.

What do recent layoffs and hiring freezes imply for the future of tech jobs? Chris Wink, CEO of Technically Media, tackles the topic in this week’s issue of the Culture Builder newsletter.

Here’s how Baltimore City School Board candidate Ashley Esposito went from being a self-taught coder to working as a backend coder in Maryland for nearly a decade.

TEDCO’s Urban Business Innovation Initiative connects early-stage Maryland startups with the technology and business support they need to grow.

learn on the job? These nine employers share how they integrate continuing education as an employee perk.

Certified B Corp Inspire is looking for Senior Associate, Planning & Performance Analytics, and Machine Learning Engineer. Help TWIJ reach more people as a Technical Media Marketing and Engagement Specialist (Internship).

Philly/Delaware

Fastmail is rethinking the email experience and needs a backend developer. SaaS company Infinite Blue is looking for a Software Development Engineer. Guru Technologies wants to change the way people connect at work and is looking for Senior Data his scientist to help them further their mission. Is the dental process a little clearer? Kleer is looking for a Marketing Director. Wawa is looking for a Senior Manager of Program Delivery and her Tech Loyalty Lead.

DMV

KIPP DC Public Schools is looking for a Managing Director of Technology. Ready to write? Technically Media is looking for editorial interns in DC and Baltimore. BlueLabs, an analytics services and technology company, is looking for a Data Engineer I.

Pittsburgh

PNC Financial Services employs: Software Developer Principal (FTM4Cheque)Automation Anywhere Engineer LeadProgram Mgr IITablefour wants to improve restaurant service at the push of a button. Startups need a Chief Technology Officer. Bizowie Cloud ERP is looking for a Customer Experience Manager.end

Have fun turning the pages today! see you next week.

