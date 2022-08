Melinda French Gates Shares New Data, Stirring Innovation and Awareness in $648 Billion ‘Care Economy’ – GeekWire

As part of the Move Care Forward campaign, Pivotal Ventures released new data on U.S. caregivers, including Dana Jones, 39, a single mother of two born with sickle cell disease. highlights some of the stories of (Pivotal Ventures photo)

Caregivers who feed children, the elderly, the sick and the disabled are worth an estimated $648 billion, experts say, operating on outdated systems ripe for innovation.

A new study published by Pivotal Ventures seeks to better understand that market. A national survey found that caregivers spend an average of 45 hours a week in unpaid caregiving, and nearly half also work full-time.

Kirkland, Wash.-based Pivotal Ventures, founded by Melinda French Gates, will launch its Move Care Forward campaign Tuesday to share data on caregivers and drive innovation and policy in the space.

We have a really outdated care system. This is broken. In an interview with GeekWire, Dr. Renee Wittemyer, director of program strategy and investments at Pivotals, said tools and resources for caregivers have been outdated for a very long time.

Pivotal works with partners to support entrepreneurs in the care economy. Ventures announced in May backed his first $52 million fund in his capital firm Magnify Ventures. Magnify invests in technology that supports families, chores, future jobs and aging. In 2020, Pivotal partnered with Techstars to launch its annual Future of Longevity accelerator focused on senior-focused startups.

This spring, Pivotal commissioned a survey of 1,500 unpaid caregivers in America. Nearly two-thirds of respondents say they are sacrificing their career and educational ambition, as well as their happiness, to provide care. There are an estimated 50 million caregivers in the United States.

Advocates say women are disproportionately burdened with unpaid caregiving obligations, which can hinder their professional success and undermine their power in the workplace and in politics.

Entrepreneurs, employers and governments all have a role to play in creating systems that make it easier for people to do the right thing by their families while also looking after their own needs. , said French Gates in a prepared statement.

Co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, French Gates pledged $1 billion to improve gender equality in 2019. Also that year, she published her book The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World.

Entrepreneurship efforts in the care economy are gaining momentum.

A Pacific Northwest start-up in the industry has LegUp to help parents find daycare and other programs. A platform to help families seeking micro-schools on weekdays. There is also Nanny Parent Connection, a local community of parents, nannies and babysitters. Notable businesses outside the area include Papa, an on-demand service for elderly grandchildren, and his Kinside, a childcare matching site.

Wittemyer says we will see further innovation in this area.Especially in the last few years it has grown more and more [and] That is wonderful.

